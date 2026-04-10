2026 UFL Week 3 Results: Storm Outlast Kings in Wild Overtime Thriller

Week 3 of the 2026 UFL season kicked off with the Orlando Storm (3-0) outlasting the Louisville Kings (0-3) in overtime in a wild, heated rematch at Lynn Family Stadium in Kentucky on FOX UFL Friday.

Up next, the Houston Gamblers (1-1) are going up against the reigning champion DC Defenders (1-1) at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

We've got a doubleheader on Sunday, with the Columbus Aviators (0-2) battling the Dallas Renegades (2-0) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks (1-1) playing host to the Birmingham Stallions (1-1) at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Here are the results from Week 3:

Key players: Storm QB Jack Plummer (21-for-34 for 250 yards, three touchdowns), WR Chris Rowland (9-for-13 for 113 yards, one touchdown), WR KJ Hamler (3-for-5 for 74 yards, one touchdown); Kings QB Jason Bean (23-for-46 for 352 yards, three touchdowns), WR Isaiah Winstead (7-for-14 for 114 yards), TE Zach Davidson (4-for-5 for 79 yards, two touchdowns).

Game recap: The Storm took nearly eight minutes off the clock on their opening drive, which ended with a missed field goal and no points. The Kings capitalized, going on a lengthy drive of their own to get a field goal and take a 3-0 first-quarter lead. Orlando bounced back early in the second quarter, cashing in for a touchdown on its ensuing possession. Just like that, the Storm was in the lead, 7-3. Both teams traded field goals later in the frame to keep it a four-point game heading into halftime, 10-6.

The second half was much different than the first for both teams. Five touchdowns were scored across the final two frames, including three in the third quarter — one for Orlando and two for Louisville. Both quarterbacks were letting it fly, and the Kings carried a narrow 20-17 advantage into the fourth quarter. That lead was short-lived, however, as the Storm nailed a field goal from 40 yards out to knot things up. What came next was a costly turnover on downs for the Kings, who gave the ball back to the Storm at midfield with plenty of time on the clock. Plummer & Co. didn't waste any time, going 52 yards in three plays to hit pay dirt and take a 27-20 lead. The action didn't stop there. Louisville kept things competitive all the way to the end. With 1:12 left in regulation, the Kings scored to tie the game at 27-all and send things to overtime.

The OT rules in the UFL are unique. Teams alternate two-point conversion attempts from the 5-yard line, with each successful conversion worth two points. If things are still tied after three attempts, which was the case in Friday's tilt, both teams will continue to alternate in a sudden-death round until there's a winner. The Storm ultimately won the game after being awarded two points for a penalty committed by the Kings. Because it was the second defensive foul by Louisville during the overtime period, the Storm's try was deemed good, and Orlando walked away victorious. This rule is in place to discourage defenses from continuing to foul the other team on purpose to prevent scores in overtime, and the second live-ball foul by the same team during OT results in a good try for the other team.

Up next: In Week 4, the Storm are on the road once again, this time to play the Stallions in Birmingham next Saturday. Meanwhile, the Kings will also be on the road, with a matchup against the Gamblers on deck for them Thursday night.

[2026 UFL Week 3: How To Watch, What To Know, Biggest Storylines]

Key players: Gamblers QB Nolan Henderson, WR Jontre Kirklin; Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu, RB Deon Jackson.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 4, the Gamblers will be playing host to the Kings on Thursday night, while the Defenders will be hosting the St. Louis Battlehawks on Saturday afternoon.

Key players: Aviators QB Jalan McClendon, RB Jalan McClendon; Renegades QB Austin Reed, WR Tyler Vaughns.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 4, these two teams will face off once again Friday night on FOX, with the Aviators hosting this time.

Key players: Stallions QB Matt Corral, WR Justyn Ross, WR Jaydon Mickens, WR Deon Cain, RB Anthony McFarland Jr.; Battlehawks QB Brandon Silvers, WR Hakeem Butler.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 4, the Stallions will be playing host to the Storm on Saturday night, while the Battlehawks will be on the road to face the Defenders earlier that same day.