Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman with head kick KO

3 hours ago

Look at him now. 

Leon Edwards stunned the MMA world with a fifth-round knockout of pound-for-pound and welterweight king Kamaru Usman on Saturday night at UFC 278, capturing the welterweight strap in the process.

With the win, Edwards put an end to Usman's 15-fight UFC winning streak and avenged a loss to Usman suffered back on Dec. 19, 2015. 

Coming into Saturday, Usman was universally considered the best mixed martial artist on the planet, and with less than a minute to go in the fight, it appeared his reign atop the MMA perch would continue, considering he was dominating Edwards from the second round on and in the final round. 

However, magic struck for "Rocky," and Edwards was able to earn his 10th consecutive win (his bout with Belal Muhammad on March 13, 2021 was ruled a no-contest after an accidental eye poke from Edwards).

In fact, the last time Edwards lost a fight, it was to Usman. And chances are, the two will line it up again in the near future.

The Twitter world went wild after the shocking result:

