Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic in 2023 Wimbledon final, betting upset
Updated Jul. 16, 2023 5:09 p.m. ET

There may be a changing of the guard in men's tennis as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in five sets, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday in England.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and was ranked No. 1 in the world and the top seed coming into Wimbledon. But Djokovic, the two-time defending champion, was the -190 betting favorite (bet $10 to win $15.26 total) coming into the final match.

Alcaraz, the youngest male player in history to be ranked No. 1 in the world (19 years, four months, six days), was a +160 underdog against Djokovic (bet $10 to win $26 total) before the match started.

Joker was also the pre-tournament favorite, whereas Alcaraz was +350 coming into the tournament at most sportsbooks.

Alcaraz may be the king of Wimbledon but has a ways to go to catch Djokovic, who has won a record 23 Grand Slam men's singles titles. 

Djokovic, 36, has won Wimbledon seven times and has been ranked No. 1 in the world for a record total of 389 weeks.

The next tennis major is the US Open, which begins in late August. Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest sports news!

