World Soccer Rankings: Why Manchester City Is Ahead Of Barcelona, For Now

With FIFA's extended 16-day international break over, club soccer roared back to the forefront over the weekend. The action didn't disappoint, especially in Europe, where some of the game's biggest teams and players wowed fans before the spotlight shifts to a full slate of UEFA Champions League matches midweek.

Before those matches kick off, here's where the world's best clubs rank seven weeks into the 2026-27 season:

20. Leverkusen

Now 3-1-1 after Saturday’s stirring 4-3 triumph away to Mainz, Leverkusen is all alone in 4th in the Bundesliga.

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

19. Lazio

Life is good on the blue side of Rome, with Lazio still unbeaten (4-0-1) and even on points with Serie A leaders and Scudetto holders Inter.

18. Brentford

Like Brighton, Brentford is what the standings say they are: a Champions League qualifier on goal difference if the Premier League season ended today.

17. Porto

It’s hard to argue with an 8-0 record, which is what Porto has in Liga Portugal so far. They’ll go for a first Champions League win on Wednesday, across the Spanish border against Betis.

16. Liverpool

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The Reds' reputation precedes them, which is why the 2025 Premier League champs are here despite a slow start to life under new Spanish boss Andoni Iraola. With just two wins from six played following Sunday’s lopsided loss to City, Liverpool is ninth in the Prem. They’ll need to rebound next weekend at fourth-place Brentford, but first must travel to Austria for a midweek Champions League date with LASK.

15. Monaco

Monaco has rebounded from finishing seventh in France’s top flight last season to leading Ligue 1 six games into 2026-27. And they’ve done it mostly without U.S. World Cup star Folarin Balogun, who has logged just 46 minutes since missing four matches immediately before and after his transfer deadline day move to Everton collapsed at the 11th hour.

14. Roma

Last season, Roma finished in Italy’s Top 3 for the first time in seven years. The Giallorossi occupy the same spot more than six weeks into the new Serie A campaign. Yet maintaining that position will depend on how well Paulo Dybala and his teammates manage fighting on multiple fronts; Roma hosts Real Mardid in Champions League action on Wednesday.

13. Chelsea

(Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Blues look good under first-year manager Xabi Alonso, who oversaw Chelsea’s biggest win of the season on Saturday, a 5-1 smackdown of usually plucky Bournemouth. Led by English playmakers Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers and Brazilian striker João Pedro, the London club is well-positioned to compete for a top 3 finish for the first time since 2021-22.

12. Freiburg

In fairness, Freiburg probably could be even higher on this list. It’s no accident that they’re leading the Bundesliga ahead of both Dortmund and Bayern five matches in. The "Breisgau Brazilians" stayed unbeaten on Sunday despite playing the final 26 minutes of their 2-1 win over Schalke with 10 men.

11. Real Betis

Real Betis is even on points in La Liga with second-place Atleti and one clear of Real Madrid in fourth, with a 6-1-1 record so far. They trounced Osasuna 5-2 on Sunday. Is Betis the real deal? We’ll find out as soon as Saturday, when the Heliopolitanos welcome table-topping Barcelona to Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

10. Brighton & Hove Albion

Given the hardware-laden history of some of the names on this list, Brighton looks like an outlier. But there’s no arguing with the Seagulls’ results in the notoriously unforgiving Premier League. With four wins and a tie in its first six outings, including that eyebrow-raising demolition of Arsenal, BHA is deservedly all alone in third place — ahead of regular top-six contenders like Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham.

9. Real Madrid

(Photo by Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

With 15 European titles, global soccer’s most decorated club team has more than twice as many as any of its competitors. It’s therefore jarring to see Real clinging to the final Champions League berth in Spain, or way back in 13th place in the current league phase standings. At least the latter is deceptive: José Mourinho’s side opened this season’s European slate with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Inter. They’ll visit Roma on Wednesday, but Los Blancos' biggest test this month is its six-pointer with La Liga-leading Barcelona on Oct. 25.

8. Borussia Dortmund

Despite reaching the Champions League final in 2024, the Black & Yellow’s most famous achievement over the last few years has been producing global superstars Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland before selling them to Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively. But BVB is currently tied with Freiburg for the most points in the Bundesliga — Dortmund last won the German title in 2012 — and two points clear of mighty Bayern, which they’ll visit on Halloween.

7. Atlético Madrid

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Spain’s second-place team is a point clear of its cross-capital rivals Real Madrid — which it beat 2-1 on Sept. 20 — after eight La Liga games. Diego Simeone has just two losses across all competitions so far, one in its Champions League opener in Liverpool. Atléti hosts Manchester United on Tuesday in its second match of the league phase.

6. Inter Milan

With three Serie A titles in the last six seasons, Inter has been Italy’s most dominant squad this decade. Led by Argentine striker Lauturo Martinez, the European silver medalists in 2023 and 2025 are again leading the race for the Scudetto six games into the current term. The host start could continue. The Nerazzurri play three of their next four games at the San Siro, including winnable Champions League matches this month against Belgium’s Club Brugge and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk.

5. Paris Saint-Germain

(Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

The championship hangover has been real the second time around for the Parisians, who sit sixth in Ligue 1 after six games and wouldn’t even qualify for Europe’s top club competition if the French season ended today. They’ve still lost just once, narrowly, to league-leading Monaco early last month. Upcoming tests against Man City (on Wednesday) and Barcelona (Oct. 20) will reveal plenty about how seriously PSG will contend for a third consecutive Champions League crown.

4. Bayern Munich

Although Harry Kane & Co. sit atop the respected Elo club rankings ahead of Arsenal and City, they’re languishing in third in Germany after five games played Bundesliga. The standings are disorienting for a club that has hoisted the silverware in 13 of the last 14 seasons, including 2025-26. Bayern has scored four or more goals in four of its last seven matches. Shooting for its first Champions League title since 2020, "FC Hollywood" next heads to the Norwegian city of Stavanger to take on Viking on Tuesday.

3. Arsenal

Despite a shocking 3-0 loss to Brighton just before the international break began, last year’s Premier League winners and European runners-up remain near the very top of the club game. The Gunners have won the other six matches they’ve played, including Saturday’s gritty, 2-1, come-from-behind victory over Leeds in North London. They topped Napoli in Italy last month, keeping a clean sheet, and should contend for both the English and Champions League honors again in 2026-27. After losing the final to PSG on penalties last term, Arsenal’s Oct. 21 trip to German titans Bayern will be telling.

2. FC Barcelona

Led by newly minted teenage World Cup winners Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal and 30-year-old Golden Ball recipient Rodri — whom Barça signed from Manchester City following Spain’s mid-July triumph in New Jersey — the Blaugrana have started their La Liga title defense 8-0. Only goal difference separates them from PSG and Bayern Munich atop the Champions League table; Barcelona, which travels to Turkey to face Galatasaray on Tuesday, thumped Dutch power Feyenoord 5-1 in its opener.

1. Manchester City

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It feels wrong to have Man City atop this list given the financial scandal that has engulfed the Abu Dhabi-backed club in recent weeks. But hey, (alleged) cheating works. While it remains to be seen if the Sky Blues will even remain in the Premier League if they lose the case again on appeal, Sunday’s 3-0 demolition of Liverpool at Anfield confirmed that City, now a perfect 6-0 to start the new Prem season, is the best team in the best domestic circuit in the world.

Enzo Maresca’s side also opened their UEFA Champions League campaign last month with a 2-0 victory away to Porto. The Cityzens host two-time defending European titlists Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in one of the marquee contests of the first round.