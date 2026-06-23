USA, Germany, Netherlands Headline Full Slate: What's At Stake In Match Day 15

We're getting closer to the 2026 World Cup knockout round, when the 48-team field will shed the bottom 16 teams. Groups D, E and F will conclude on Thursday, and some teams will move on while others will head home.

In Group E, Ecuador will look to avoid a stunningly early exit but must defeat Germany to stay in the game. Meanwhile, Curaçao will need an even bigger miracle when it faces a highly motivated Ivory Coast team, which can book a spot in the knockouts with a win.

In Group F, the Netherlands can wrap up first place with a win over a Tunisian team that is eliminated and in contention to finish as the worst team at the World Cup. Sweden and Japan are likely playing for second place, but Japan has an edge heading into the day, looking like a real threat to make a knockout run.

Finally, in Group D, the United States team has already won the group and will wrap up this stage of the tournament with a game against an already-eliminated Türkiye team. The game between Paraguay and Australia promises to have far more drama, as the winner finishes second and the loser could be out. A draw, however, likely results in Australia finishing second but Paraguay advancing as a top-eight second-place team.

Here's what to know about Thursday’s action.

When: Thursday, June 25, 4 p.m. ET

Where: New York/New Jersey

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Germany and Ecuador meet up on Thursday at New York New Jersey Stadium in a Group E game where both teams face very different realities.

Entering the tournament, Ecuador was seen as a team capable of making a deep run in the knockout stages. In World Cup qualifying in CONMEBOL’s single table format, Ecuador finished second, only behind Argentina. Its defense was historically good as it conceded just five goals, including just one in its final 11 games.

After two games without a win, Ecuador is looking at a scenario where it needs to defeat a powerful German team just to advance.

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Ecuador’s offense has gone completely silent, which has made life very hard on its normally reliable defense. In the opening game against the Ivory Coast, Ecuador missed several good chances only to concede a goal late in stoppage time to lose 1-0. Then on Saturday, in one of the tournament’s most surprising results, Ecuador failed to find the back of the net against tiny Curaçao in a 0-0 draw. Moisés Caicedo is Ecuador's best player and the leader of the midfield, but the team’s front line has been the culprit.

Sebastián Beccacece's squad is now facing massive pressure to avoid what would be an embarrassing early exit. The only way to do that is a win over a Germany team that has won 11 consecutive matches.

Julian Nagelsmann's side has already clinched 1st place in Group E and Nagelsmann can comfortably rotate his deep and talented roster (much like his wardrobe) to rest key players before the round of 32. Deniz Undav, who scored two goals in the 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast, and Kai Havertz lead the German attack, although it remains to be seen if either will start.

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The Venezia attacker is one of several players who Ecuadorian fans are hoping will rise to the occasion to spark life into the team’s listless offense. Yeboah was one of the leaders of Venezia in Italy last season as the team secured promotion to Serie A.

This will be an emotional game for Yeboah, who was born in Germany to a Ghanian father and an Ecuadorian mother, and competed for Germany’s youth national teams from the U-16 level to the U-20 level. He only earned his first Ecuadorian cap in 2024 and has since become a regular. Yeboah, 25, will now try to keep Ecuador’s hopes alive against the country he is from and used to represent.

When: Thursday, June 25, 4 p.m. ET

Where: Philadelphia

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Despite being the smallest country in both size and area to ever qualify for the World Cup, tiny Curaçao enters its final Group E game on Thursday with a chance to advance to the round of 32. Of course, it will be extremely difficult as it will require a win over a very good Ivory Coast team, but this tournament has been full of surprises and has shown that anything can happen.

Dick Advocaat's squad suffered a heavy 7-1 loss at the hands of Germany in its opening game but then pulled off a stunner by fighting out a point in a 0-0 draw against Ecuador. But to pull off an unthinkable upset win, it will require a lot more offense than it has shown. That begins with Leandro and the central midfield duo of Bacuna and Livano Comenencia, who play behind forward Jürgen Locadia (a member of Miami FC in the second-tier USL Championship).

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Ivory Coast has shown that it can compete with the world’s best and is a team that no one wants to face in the knockout stage. Just prior to the tournament, Les Éléphants defeated France in France. Now at the World Cup, it defeated Ecuador while losing to Germany only on a second-half stoppage-time goal.

The team's attack is led by Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, and Simon Adingra. Behind them is a strong midfield which includes Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare.

Ivory Coast should win this game easily to finish second in Group E, but Curaçao continues to be a great story, and the team’s players believe in themselves and each other.

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The Miami FC goalkeeper put on one of the great performances in the early stages of the World Cup against Ecuador when he made a record-tying 15 saves to keep the clean sheet. Room helped make history for the nation of Curaçao in leading the team to its first World Cup point. Any hope Curaçao has of pulling off another shocking result starts with Room continuing to be great.

When: Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kansas City

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

The Netherlands will be looking to secure the top spot in Group F when it takes on Tunisia on Thursday at Kansas City Stadium. The Netherlands enters the game with four points and are flying high after a terrific 5-1 win over Sweden on Saturday. On the other hand, Tunisia is in complete disarray and has already been eliminated.

The Netherlands enters this game even on points and even on goal differential with Japan at the top of the group. Given that Japan and the Netherlands drew in their matchup, first place could come down to goal differential if both teams win their finals.

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Fortunately for the Netherlands, Ronald Koeman's team has a better chance of running up the score in its finale. The Dutch bring a lot of firepower, having scored seven goals across their two group matches.

Liverpool left winger Cody Gakpo and Sunderland attacker Brian Brobbey each scored two goals against Sweden, while West Ham's Crysencio Summerville has scored in each of the first two games at this World Cup.

But this World Cup has been a disaster for Tunisia, which became the first team in tournament history to fire its coach after its first match. While many expected the Carthage Eagles’ defense to be its biggest strength after not conceding a goal in its qualifying campaign, it has been the worst of the tournament after conceding nine goals in its first two games. In doing so, Tunisia became the fourth country ever to lose consecutive World Cup games by four goals or more.

This game could be ugly as the Dutch simply have too many in-form offensive weapons and have every reason to run up the score, while Tunisia likely just wants to go home.

Player To Watch

The Inter Milan right-back has been one of the stars of Group F as he has been excellent at attacking down the flanks. The Rotterdam native had two assists against Sweden, who simply struggled over the course of the game to defend him. Tunisia has been woeful defending wide players in its first two games and that sets the table for Dumfries to have a field day in this game.

When: When: Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Dallas

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

A lot is at stake for Japan and Sweden when the two teams meet on Thursday at Dallas Stadium in Group F. Japan enters the game on four points while Sweden has three points. The winner of this game is assured of a place in the knockout stages, and possible even the group title depending on how the Netherlands (also at four points) do against Tunisia.

Sweden is among the most difficult teams at this tournament to predict. The team failed in World Cup qualifying but were given an alternate path due to its Nations League success. Sweden then responded well initially under head coach Graham Potter, who guided the team into the World Cup via the playoffs. The tune-up friendlies were unconvincing, but the win over Tunisia was a big first step in the tournament opener. The loss to the Netherlands was then a step back.

(Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The results for Sweden have been all over the place over the past two years and that makes it impossible to know what to expect in this game. The plan for Potter’s team, of course, is to get its star attackers in Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres involved as much as possible. Those two are difficult for any team in this tournament to stop.

Japan enters this game as the deserved favorite and can win the group if it defeats Sweden and the Dutch stumble. Even if both teams win, Japan can win Group F if its margin of victory is greater than the margin for the Netherlands.

Hajime Moriyasu’s squad is riding high after an excellent performance in its 4-0 win over Tunisia. The Samurai Blue have dealt with multiple injuries both before and during this tournament but have only continued to play solid soccer. Japan's attacking depth has looked devastatingly fluid. Even with Takefusa Kubo nursing a slight knee injury, playmakers Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Doan have stepped up to raise their game. Center forward Ayase Ueda scored twice and added an assist against Tunisia as he looks like a player Japan can depend on to score important goals.

Japan is unbeaten in nine games and has scored six goals from its first two games. The Samurai Blue’s ambition of making a deep run at this World Cup look very realistic. Sweden will need to have a lot go right to pull off an upset win.

Player To Watch

The Japanese center forward has had an exceptional year. In the 2025-26 season, Ueda won the Eredivisie Golden Boot as the league’s top scorer with 25 goals for Feyenoord. Over the past 12 months, he has scored four goals for Japan — which came in games against Brazil and Paraguay, and two goals on Saturday in a 4-0 win over Tunisia at the World Cup. Ueda spearheads a very strong Japanese attack that will have plenty of opportunities against a Swedish team that has not kept a clean sheet in 13 games and recently allowed five goals against the Netherlands.

When: When: Thursday, June 25, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Co-host United States will take on Türkiye on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium in the Group D finale for both teams. USA has already clinched the group title after winning its first two games by multigoal margins and outscoring opponents 6-1. Meanwhile, Türkiye has lost its first two games and is eliminated. It will end its disappointing World Cup campaign after this game.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is likely to heavily rotate his squad to prepare for its round of 32 game on July 1. Key players Chris Richards, Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Antonee "Jedi" Robinson all have yellow cards and are unlikely to play to not risk a suspension for the knockouts.

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There are also questions surrounding Christian Pulisic’s recovery from a calf injury which he picked up in the first half of the 4-1 win over Paraguay and forced him to miss the 2-0 win over Australia. Pulisic has resumed training this week, but Pochettino has no pressure to play the AC Milan winger in this game.

The result is that many players who have begun the first two games on the bench might start this game. Players such as Tim Weah, Max Arfsten, Mark McKenzie, Brenden Aaronson, Sebastian Berhalter, and Ricardo Pepi are examples of players who seem likely to start.

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The answer is not nearly as clear for Türkiye, which has faced a wave of criticism from the Turkish media for its inability to score a single goal in its first two games despite having 62 shot attempts. Vincenzo Montella’s squad dominated possession and scoring chances but lost to Australia 2-0 in the opener (with 72% possession and 30 shots) and then to Paraguay 1-0 (with 78% possession and 32 shots), which was made worse by Paraguay’s first half red card.

It remains to be seen how Montella will treat this game. He could still start the team’s best players, such as Real Madrid’s Arda Güler, or may instead opt to use players who have not played much in this tournament and are likely not as rattled as the main starters.

Türkiye’s players have spoken to the media and expressed disappointment about their performances, with Güler even saying that the team should feel "ashamed." But Türkiye could win this game because the U.S. team is not deep in the areas where it will likely rest starters, specifically central defense and defensive midfield. It just remains to be seen if Türkiye will enter this game with the mindset of looking to prove something or simply looking forward to going on an unexpectedly early vacation.

Player to Watch

The U.S. national team winger/fullback is likely not happy with his lack of playing time thus far at the tournament. Pochettino has instead elected to go with Sergiño Dest and Alex Freeman on the right side, and it is hard to argue with those decisions. Weah is likely to start this game given Pochettino’s need to rotate squads – and this is Weah’s chance to make a concrete case to his coach that he should be on the field in the knockout stages.

When: When: Thursday, June 25, 10 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Second place in Group D and a guaranteed place in the round of 32 is on the line when Paraguay and Australia clash on Thursday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Both teams have lost to the United States and defeated Türkiye to arrive with three points. But Australia carries an edge in the goal differential tiebreaker and will claim second if the teams play to a draw.

Based on the performances of the teams in their first two games, this game has no clear favorites and is difficult to predict.

For Paraguay, Gustavo Alfaro's squad kept its tournament alive with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Türkiye despite playing the entire second half down a man following Miguel Almiron’s red card. Paraguay took the lead 65 seconds into the game after a splendid strike from Atlanta United’s Matías Galarza. From there, however, Paraguay defended admirably the rest of the way.

(Photo by Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Paraguay will now look for another win to finish second in the group, but the team’s biggest priority is likely not to lose. While not optimal, a draw would still likely be enough for Paraguay to qualify for the knockouts as one of the eight best third place teams. Paraguay will look to attack, but also in a disciplined way that does not risk a loss.

For Australia, a win would be great for momentum heading into the knockouts, but in terms of standings, there is no difference between a draw and a win as both result in Australia finishing second.

Head coach Tony Popovic will also need to be careful in this game. He can go for the win but only with a risk-adverse approach.

If there is a winner in this game, it's likely to come from a player making a big individual play. Both teams are capable, and Australia’s two goals against Türkiye from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe reflect that.

But this game has a high potential of a draw, given that while both teams want to win, neither can afford to lose.

Player To Watch

The Vancouver Whitecaps central midfielder was one of Paraguay’s most important players in the 1-0 victory over Türkiye. With Paraguay forced to play the entire second half down a man, Cubas shifted to a defensive role where he had seven clearances and three interceptions as Paraguay held off Türkiye’s attacks.

Against Australia, Paraguay will likely have more of the ball than it did against Türkiye, but the main priority for the team is to defend well and be smart. Cubas is key to that. A win would be preferable, but a draw should still be enough to book a ticket to the round of 32.