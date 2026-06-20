FIFA Men's World Cup
Make Room For Eloy: Curaçao Goalkeeper Has Historic Night Against Ecuador
FIFA Men's World Cup

Make Room For Eloy: Curaçao Goalkeeper Has Historic Night Against Ecuador

Updated Jun. 20, 2026 10:36 p.m. ET

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room might have finished one save shy of the all-time record for saves in a single FIFA World Cup match, but he still made history against Ecuador on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium.

With his 15-save performance, Room set the all-time record for the most saves by a goalkeeper in a single World Cup match that did not include extra time. United States men's national legend Tim Howard, who holds the record for most saves in a single World Cup watch, made five of his saves in extra time.

Room also holds the record for most saves by a goalkeeper in a World Cup match without conceding. Howard conceded two goals in the United States' 2-0 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Room had a nightmare start to the tournament, conceding seven goals to Germany. He followed it up with an awe-inspiring performance, recording a clean sheet and earning tournament debut squad Curaçao its first-ever point at the tournament.

Most Saves In a World Cup Match: Where Eloy Room Stands

  • USA's Tim Howard (2014 vs. Belgium with 16)
  • Curaçao's Eloy Room (2026 vs. Ecuador with 15)
  • Peru's Ramón Quiroga (1978 vs. Netherlands with 14)
  • Croatia's Dominik Livaković (2022 vs. Brazil with 12)

Room fell short of the total amount of saves in a men's World Cup match but will hold the record for most saves without conceding a goal in a match. It is also the most on record by any goalkeeper in a World Cup match that did not feature extra-time.

Ecuador vs Curaçao Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Ecuador vs Curaçao Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
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