Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room might have finished one save shy of the all-time record for saves in a single FIFA World Cup match, but he still made history against Ecuador on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium.

With his 15-save performance, Room set the all-time record for the most saves by a goalkeeper in a single World Cup match that did not include extra time. United States men's national legend Tim Howard, who holds the record for most saves in a single World Cup watch, made five of his saves in extra time.

Room also holds the record for most saves by a goalkeeper in a World Cup match without conceding. Howard conceded two goals in the United States' 2-0 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Room had a nightmare start to the tournament, conceding seven goals to Germany. He followed it up with an awe-inspiring performance, recording a clean sheet and earning tournament debut squad Curaçao its first-ever point at the tournament.

Most Saves In a World Cup Match: Where Eloy Room Stands

USA's Tim Howard (2014 vs. Belgium with 16)

Curaçao's Eloy Room (2026 vs. Ecuador with 15)

Peru's Ramón Quiroga (1978 vs. Netherlands with 14)

Croatia's Dominik Livaković (2022 vs. Brazil with 12)

Room fell short of the total amount of saves in a men's World Cup match but will hold the record for most saves without conceding a goal in a match. It is also the most on record by any goalkeeper in a World Cup match that did not feature extra-time.