Make Room For Eloy: Curaçao Goalkeeper Has Historic Night Against Ecuador
Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room might have finished one save shy of the all-time record for saves in a single FIFA World Cup match, but he still made history against Ecuador on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium.
With his 15-save performance, Room set the all-time record for the most saves by a goalkeeper in a single World Cup match that did not include extra time. United States men's national legend Tim Howard, who holds the record for most saves in a single World Cup watch, made five of his saves in extra time.
Room also holds the record for most saves by a goalkeeper in a World Cup match without conceding. Howard conceded two goals in the United States' 2-0 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
Room had a nightmare start to the tournament, conceding seven goals to Germany. He followed it up with an awe-inspiring performance, recording a clean sheet and earning tournament debut squad Curaçao its first-ever point at the tournament.
Most Saves In a World Cup Match: Where Eloy Room Stands
- USA's Tim Howard (2014 vs. Belgium with 16)
- Curaçao's Eloy Room (2026 vs. Ecuador with 15)
- Peru's Ramón Quiroga (1978 vs. Netherlands with 14)
- Croatia's Dominik Livaković (2022 vs. Brazil with 12)
Room fell short of the total amount of saves in a men's World Cup match but will hold the record for most saves without conceding a goal in a match. It is also the most on record by any goalkeeper in a World Cup match that did not feature extra-time.
Ecuador vs Curaçao Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
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