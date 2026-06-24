USA's Christian Pulisic Is In High Spirits. Will He Play In Group-Stage Finale?

U.S. World Cup Training Base (IRVINE, Calif.) — Can I guess the first question?

Christian Pulisic knew what was on everybody’s mind. When the superstar forward approached a group of reporters before U.S. men’s national team training on Wednesday, he flashed a smile, already anticipating the topic of conversation.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"How are you feeling?" one reporter asked. He grinned again.

"I’m feeling good," said Pulisic, who has only played 45 minutes of this World Cup so far due to a left calf injury.

"I’ve obviously joined the team in the last few days, so I’m feeling good, positive going into it, and hopefully I’ll be able to play a part tomorrow."

Pulisic has not played for the USA since getting subbed off at halftime of the Americans’ World Cup opening 4-1 win over Paraguay nearly two weeks ago. He sat on the bench for the 2-0 victory against Australia last week and is hopeful of seeing the field Thursday when the U.S. faces Türkiye at Los Angeles Stadium.

Pulisic explained on Wednesday that he "took a big kick to the calf" a couple of days before the team’s first game. Asked who kicked him, Pulisic joked, "I will not disclose that."

He proceeded to start against Paraguay and played a role in the first two goals. But he began to feel the injury as the match wore on. Pulisic believes adrenaline helped mask the severity of it at the time, which is why he downplayed the issue when he spoke to reporters afterward.

Ultimately, though, the injury proved significant enough to sideline him from full training and force him to miss the next match.

Pulisic still isn’t quite sure what to call his injury — he described it as a "pretty strong contusion, strain, whatever you want to call it." And he’s anxious to get back on the field. The past 12 days have been difficult.

"Honestly, it was tough after the first game for sure, just knowing that I felt a little something," Pulisic said, candidly. "I never really feared the worst, but I obviously didn't want it to keep me out any longer than I had to, and I was really trying to get ready for the last game. I feel like I could have gone, but it just wasn't quite there."

Pulisic experienced "tough emotions" in Seattle knowing he would be a spectator. Winning — and subsequently clinching first place in Group D — made it a little bit easier.

Pulisic appeared happy and light ahead of training. All week, he'd seemed unburdened and at ease with his teammates as they practiced in sunny Southern California where the temperatures have rarely climbed higher than the 70s. After the Australia game, cameras caught Pulisic smiling and singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" while walking around the field and enjoying the moment with his teammates.

"World Cups are so special," Pulisic said. "Getting two wins in the first two games, sending yourself to the next round, it was just a fun moment with the team. They played a song we all knew, and I just can’t explain it — it gives you chills. It’s so much fun to be here, be a part of this team, whether I’m playing or not. Honestly, it’s just like, it’s the best experience that you can ever live. So I’m just loving it."

It remains unclear whether Pulisic will play against Türkiye. U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino has not revealed his starting lineup to players before match day, so Pulisic said he doesn't know what role he'll have Thursday. He doubts he'd be asked to go the full 90 minutes after missing time.

Still, Pulisic brushed aside the idea that he's been out for two weeks, noting that he's trained individually every day and continued to get touches on the ball. As far as he's concerned, he hasn't lost any sharpness.

Beyond Pulisic’s availability, Pochettino has broader squad decisions to manage ahead of the final group game. The Americans have already clinched a spot in the knockout stage and will face a to-be-determined third-place finisher (although it's likely going to be Bosnia and Herzegovina) on July 1 in Santa Clara. Additionally, Chris Richards, Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, Tyler Adams and Folarin Balogun are all one booking away from suspension.

Although yellow cards are wiped after the group stage, suspensions are not and another caution against Türkiye would force them to miss the round of 32.

Christian Pulisic's only appearance so far was in the opener against Paraguay. (Getty Images)

Pochettino could roll out an entirely different lineup from the first two matches, or he may choose a mix of regular starters and players who have yet to see action.

"Everyone on this team is ready to step up, so I feel like it would just be a normal thing for us," Pulisic said when asked about teammates who have not played yet. "We’re going to support and push everyone the same way, whoever gets the opportunity tomorrow to play, whatever the decisions may be. Everyone is going to be ready, and it just shows how much more depth and what a strong team we have."

Regardless, the squad feels strongly about sweeping the group to give them momentum into the knockout round.

"When you win your last game, you go into the next with that little bit of extra — I don’t know — just a good feeling," Pulisic explained matter-of-factly. "That winning mentality feeling just sticks with you. Going into the knockout rounds will definitely feel better with a win, so that’s why we’re going to push for it."

Doing the opposite would go against everything Pochettino stands for and the mantra of "Why Not Us?" that he’s instilled in the group.

"I always believe that anything is possible," Pulisic said. "And it’s like, I don’t feel like we necessarily need some miracle to go far in the World Cup. I think we have a really good team. I think we can do it. Things have to go your way, just like for everyone. I just always feel like believing is better than not."