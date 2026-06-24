World Cup Roundup: Neymar, Ochoa Make Triumphant Returns; South Africa Shocks Group A

Brazil stole the show on Wednesday with a convincing win over Scotland, while two veteran stars made triumphant returns.

Early in the day, Switzerland won Group A, while Bosnia and Herzegovina took a big step toward the knockout stage with a win over Qatar. On Wednesday night, South Africa pulled off a huge upset of South Korea to advance.

Here's the best of Match Day 14 at the FIFA World Cup.

BEST OF THE DAY

Moments Of The Day: Legends Make Memorable Cameos

For the first time since October 2023, Neymar took the field for the Brazilian national team.

It was an amazing moment in Miami when Brazil's No. 10 came on against Scotland. The crowd went wild, and Neymar did his best to make an impact. Brazil did not score after the superstar came on the field, but he brought an aura to the game that those in attendance will never forget.

Then, in Mexico City, Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa received an incredible ovation in the 78th minute, when he came into Mexico's win over Czechia.

It was Ochoa's 153rd, and likely last, appearance for El Tri, and it was one to remember.

Goal Of The Day

Bosnia and Herzegovina needed a win on Wednesday to put itself in a good position to advance to the round of 32. Four points look like a key number for third-place teams to advance in the new World Cup format.

Alajbegović picked up the ball and weaved past one defender before unleashing a fantastic strike past Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada. The goal ranked No. 5 on our list of the tournament's best goals and was a huge moment for Bosnia and Herzegovina when it needed someone to step up.

Assist Of The Day

Canada was down 2-0 after Switzerland scored a couple of early second-half goals, but it always looked like a threat to get back in the game. It took a moment of brilliance from Saliba to create the chance that made it 2-1.

Saliba received a lofted pass near the corner of the 18-yard box and used his first touch to set up his second perfectly. That one went straight to Promise David, who stretched to direct the ball into the Swiss goal.

Canada couldn't complete the comeback, but it still finished second in Group B and will be encouraged by the performance entering the round of 32 against South Africa.

Save Of The Day

Goalkeepers for the underdog countries have been a huge story at this tournament. Cape Verde's Vozinha and Curaçao's Eloy Room have been fantastic.

Haiti's Johny Placide got in on the act on Wednesday.

Haiti took a shocking early lead thanks to what was credited as an own goal by Morocco keeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco then stepped up the pressure.

In the 31st minute, Placide pulled off a fantastic double save, first on a shot from Achraf Hakimi, who eventually scored in the 39th minute, and then from striker Ayoub El Kaabi. It was an impressive – and necessary – moment as Haiti clung to its lead.

Switzerland vs. Canada

Promise David's goal for Canada was the second-fastest goal by a substitute at this World Cup, coming 1 minute and 10 seconds after he came on.

Switzerland's Johan Manzambi is only the third player 21 or younger this century with four or more goal involvements (three goals, one assist) at a World Cup. The others: Kylian Mbappé in 2018 (four) and Thomas Müller in 2010 (eight).

Manzambi (20 years, 253 days) is the youngest player to both score and assist in a World Cup match since the Netherlands' Memphis Depay in 2014 (20 years, 125 days vs. Australia).

Rubén Vargas and Manzambi are the first Swiss players to find the back of the net in two consecutive World Cup matches since Alexander Frei in 2006.

Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodríguez both extended their Swiss record 15 career World Cup appearances against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Switzerland vs Canada Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in Group B. Now, it will wait to see if it advances as one of the top eight third-place teams.

Kerim Alajbegović is the youngest World Cup goalscorer ever for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Alajbegović is the 10th player aged 18 or younger to score in World Cup history and the third at this tournament.

Alajbegović is also the youngest player to score a goal from outside the penalty area at a World Cup since detailed data recording began in 1966, passing Kylian Mbappé.

Edin Džeko reached 150 appearances for Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country's all-time record holder. He also became the oldest player to hit the woodwork at World Cups from 1966 to today (40 years and 99 days) (per OPTA).

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Scotland vs. Brazil

Neymar came off the bench, playing in his fourth World Cup. He became the fourth Brazilian man to play in four World Cups for Brazil, after Djalma Santos, Cafu, and Pelé.

At 19 years and 325 days old, Rayan becomes the sixth player under 20 years of age to start a World Cup match for Brazil, and the first since Marco Antônio in 1970.

Matheus Cunha scored, giving him three goals in his last two matches after scoring once in his first 24 caps for Brazil.

Vinícius Júnior became the fifth Brazilian player to score in all three group stage matches of the same World Cup. In the previous four instances, Brazil won the title (Jairzinho in 1970, Romário in 1994, Ronaldo and Rivaldo in 2002).

Brazil is now unbeaten in 21 World Cup games on North American soil at 17W-4D-0L.

Scotland vs Brazil Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Morocco vs. Haiti

Morocco has made the knockout stage in consecutive World Cups for the first time.

Morocco is now the African team with the most victories (seven) and the most goals scored (26) in the history of the World Cup.

Ismael Saibari is the first African player ever to score in each of his team's three group matches at a World Cup.

Saibari is also the first African player to score three goals in a single World Cup since Asamoah Gyan for Ghana in 2010.

Lenny Joseph became Haiti's second-ever World Cup goalscorer (Emmanuel Sanon scored both of Haiti's goals in 1974).

Morocco vs Haiti Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Czechia vs. Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa is the oldest North American player ever to play in a World Cup match at 40 years, 346 days old, and is the sixth-oldest player overall to appear in a match.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ochoa are the only men to be selected for six World Cup squads.

Ochoa came on for Mexico, becoming the sixth Mexican player ever to play in four World Cups (Antonio Carbajal, Andrés Guardado, Rafael Márquez, Raúl Jiménez, Héctor Moreno).

Mexico has not conceded in the first half of its last 14 FIFA World Cup matches, a streak that began in 2014. The only longer streak was 19 consecutive first halves without conceding a goal by England between 1982 and 1998.

Mexico is unbeaten in World Cup group games at home, going a combined 7W-2D-0L, with two wins and a draw in 1970 and 1986, and now three wins in 2026.

Czechia vs Mexico Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

South Africa vs. South Korea

South Africa has advanced out of the group stage at a World Cup for the first time ever.

Son Heung-min had started 12 consecutive World Cup matches for South Korea prior to tonight. This was the first time South Korea started a World Cup match without Son since 2010.

South Africa hasn't lost any of its last five World Cup matches in which they have held a lead.