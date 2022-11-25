FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Costa Rica 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Japan and Costa Rica will face each other in a Group E match that will mark the second game for both teams in Qatar.

Japan got the stunning 2-1 victory over Germany earlier in the week. Costa Rica, on the other hand, comes into this match on the heels of a catastrophic 7-0 loss to Spain in its first match.

Japan has qualified for every World Cup since its debut in 1998. In those six appearances, Japan has reached the Round of 16 three times but failed to advance further. In 2018, the team lost 3-2 to Belgium in a Round of 16 thriller.

The Japanese boast a strong defense, headlined by Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Ko Itakura, and Schalke’s Maya Yoshida.

Costa Rica last appeared in the World Cup in 2018 but did not advance past the group stage. However, Costa Rica has made the Round of 16 twice, advancing to the quarterfinals in 2014.

The team will be led by Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who also spent five seasons with Real Madrid.

Here's how to bet the Japan-Costa Rica match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (all odds via FOX Bet).

Will Japan's upset over Germany give more teams confidence in the FIFA World Cup? The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew believes that Japan's upset over Germany may be a trend that started with Saudi Arabia's historic win. Japan's victory was the first ever against Germany.

Japan vs. Costa Rica (5 a.m. ET Sunday, November 27, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Japan: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Costa Rica: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)

Under: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Spain vs. Costa Rica Recap: The young Spaniards make the biggest statement of the opening matches

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

This is a no-brainer on paper. Japan stunned Germany in the opener while the Ticos suffered a 7-0 humiliation against Spain.

Yet that embarrassment will move Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suárez to blow up his lineup and replace his aging vets with hungry youngsters. They’ll rebound and restore some pride with a point against the Blue Samurai.

PICK: Draw (+290 at FOX Bet)

