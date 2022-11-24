FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Now: Who was the Man of the Match in Switzerland vs. Cameroon?
World Cup Now: Who was the Man of the Match in Switzerland vs. Cameroon?

1 hour ago

Switzerland picked up three crucial points against Cameroon in its 1-0 win at Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday. Former United States men's national team players Jimmy Conrad, Cobi Jones and Sacha Kljestan picked their Man of the Match on "World Cup Now."

Sacha Kljestan on missed opportunities for Cameroon

Sacha Kljestan on missed opportunities for Cameroon
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew reacts to Cameroon's missed opportunities against Switzerland.

1. Jones: Breel Embolo

It's the goalscorer for me. I think it's very important to put the ball in the back of the net. You can get there, but who's going to actually put in there? He did that and that's why I'm giving Embolo the Man of the Match.

2. Conrad: Silvan Widmer

If you watched that first half, he had some heroic defending moments where he's barely getting a toe on it to get it out — maybe Cameroon would have scored on those opportunities. And he was also getting a lot of crosses in and being very dangerous on both sides of the ball. He was just very influential, and I know that we probably wouldn't have talked about him otherwise, but I thought he just made some key plays in it and obviously had some positive actions on the offensive side of the ball.

3. Kljestan: Breel Embolo

I'm just looking at the goal because goals win games. Xherdan Shaqiri put it on a platter for him. That's probably the easiest international goal Embolo's ever going to score. It's basically a tap-in from seven yards out. He's my Man of the Match. Goals win games; winning games get you points; Embolo got the three points and put him in his pocket for his team.

Switzerland vs. Cameroon Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Switzerland vs. Cameroon Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Switzerland held on to win 1-0.

