How World Cup Teams Scout Knockout Opponents On Short Notice

It's almost always obvious when a team hasn't prepared thoroughly for a match, but sometimes, it doesn't have a choice.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup and going into the group stage, teams had months to scout their upcoming opponents. Months to build as elite a roster as possible, months to pour through film, months to strategize.

But that's a luxury afforded to only group-stage matches. When it comes to the World Cup knockout rounds, the scouting window shrinks to days — and usually not very many.

"The fact that in this World Cup, with the new format [and] there's eight third-place teams, that makes it all a little bit more difficult because you don't know for sure who you're going to play," said Bob Bradley, the former U.S. and Egypt national team coach who's now a FOX Sports soccer analyst.

(Photo by Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Going into Sunday's round of 32 opener, Canada-South Africa was official the night of Wednesday, June 24, leaving three days to prepare before kickoff. Les Rouges still pulled out a dramatic late victory, but that doesn't mean their prep was (or will be) easy or simple.

Similarly, Monday's Germany-Paraguay match and Tuesday's Norway-Ivory Coast game weren't official until Friday, and Tuesday's Mexico-Ecuador matchup was official Saturday.

So how are teams scouting and strategizing for these matches? As Bradley explained, they're leaning on an abundance of preparation from before the tournament even started.

"[Team analysts] would have done a lot of work before the World Cup," Bradley told us. "And then they would have analysts and their scout teams watching all sorts of games and preparing and then narrowing in on who they might play. That's how they would do it."

USA coach Bob Bradley speaks during a training session at the 2010 South Africa World Cup. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"Perhaps if there's a big surprise, you could get caught a little bit, but teams put in a lot of time before the World Cup," he continued. "And while the coaching staff focus on their [next] games, some of the analysts and scouts are completely focused on opponents."

Bradley understands what this quick turnaround is like from his time with the U.S. team in the 2010 World Cup. In that tournament, the USA had six- and five-day breaks between games against England, Slovenia and Algeria but then had a three-day turnaround before playing Ghana.

Drawing the first two before beating Algeria, the Americans won their group to advance. But it still wasn't an ideal situation, even when Ghana had the same prep window. Ultimately, Ghana beat the U.S. to continue to the tournament's next round.

"We won our group, and yet, somehow, when we won our group, we lost a day," Bradley said.

But back then, he explained, teams had a couple of scouts keeping an eye out, but he's confident now there are several more analysts and scouts diving into data, film and their respective teams' most successful strategies.

Landon Donovan during the 2010 World Cup match between USA and Ghana. (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

In 2010, USA's last group-stage match against Algeria was on a Wednesday with the first knockout game Saturday. Bradley said on that Thursday, those who played had a very light day, while the bench players had a typical training day.

"Then on Friday, we had a typical [match day] minus-one training, and then we had to turn around and play, and that's tight."

Many of the challenges in small turnaround windows are above the players' heads. For them, Bradley noted, it's more about the physical challenges than X's and O's.

"They're excited that we're moving out of the group, and we're excited about the game," he said. "Obviously, it just shortens the window for recovery."