Former U.S. Coach Bob Bradley Explains Coach's Perspective On Hydration Breaks

When USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino took out a laptop during the first hydration break of the friendly against Senegal, people wondered what would become of these pauses of play.

Is it a four-quarter game? Which team will it benefit?

Multiple coaches in the tournament have come out and said that they don’t like it. Some have come out and said that it has changed the game.

"After the U.S.-Senegal game, there was this talk of people going to have the laptop and all that. And since the World Cup started, there's been no discussion of any of that," former USA head coach and "FIFA World Cup NOW" analyst Bob Bradley said.

"If the team's going well, you let guys come over, talk to each other. You say a couple of things. And if there is a specific thing which has happened in a few games, then it's easy to say, ‘Let's change the way we press.’"

Thomas Tuchel coaches up England during a hydration break that took place during their win over Croatia. (Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Multiple top managers in the tournament have said they are not fans of the hydration breaks. England’s Thomas Tuchel said "it interrupts and changes the identity of a football match much more than I thought." Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said, "The 'four-period' concept is real." Portugal manager Roberto Martinez, though, called the break "revolutionary."

Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa said the four-quarter nature of the game "alters the culturally constructed conception of how to interpret football."

"They think it disrupts the game," Bradley said. "They would say that in certain games it might allow them to do something tactically, but they don't need to do that every game. They would still say that in extreme conditions you need to do it. But what they don't like is that it breaks the momentum in the game, and they all feel it has changed the identity."

Portugal's Roberto Martinez has embraced the hydration breaks. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

How teams come out of the break in play and how the game changes is also a topic of debate. Bradley covered a potential trend of more action happening immediately after play resumes.

"Then there's been a little bit of a pattern that, after hydration breaks, you could say that there's been some chances and shots and goals," Bradley said. "It's hard to know what that means because there's been more goals in the World Cup period."

The teams the pauses in the action may benefit the most? The underdogs. They get to change tactics and regain energy as they defend against the teams with the majority of possession.

"Scaloni made a point that actually it's an advantage for the weaker teams, and that's true," Bradley said.