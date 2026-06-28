FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Is Canada's Next World Cup Opponent? Les Rouges Path To The Final
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Is Canada's Next World Cup Opponent? Les Rouges Path To The Final

Updated Jun. 28, 2026 6:53 p.m. ET

For the first time in its history, the Canadian men's national team is heading to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.

Canada took down South Africa, 1-0, in the round of 32 on Sunday. After knocking on the doorstep of the net all match long, Stephen Eustáquio broke the scoreless tie when he put home a goal two minutes into stoppage time in the second half. Eustáquio's goal secured the victory for Canada, giving Les Rouges a victory in their first-ever knockout stage match. 

Now, what's next for Canada at the World Cup? Here is who Canada will play in the round of 16, and its potential path to making the World Cup final. 

Who Will Canada Play In The Round Of 16?

Canada will take on the winner of Monday's round of 32 matchup between the Netherlands and Morocco in the round of 16. Canada's round of 16 match will take place at Houston Stadium on Saturday, July 4, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One. 

Who Could Canada Face In The Quarterfinals?

If Canada defeats the Netherlands or Morocco in the round of 16, it has four potential opponents it could face in the quarterfinals. France, Germany, Sweden and Paraguay are Canada's potential opponents for the quarterfinals.

Germany battles Paraguay in the round of 32 on Monday (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX One), while France takes on Sweden in its round of 32 matchup on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One). France and Germany are ranked second and 12th, respectively, in FIFA's rankings. 

If Canada reaches the quarterfinals, it'll play at Boston Stadium on Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Canada Face In The Semifinals?

There are eight possible opponents for Canada in the semifinals, including the USA. The other seven potential opponents for Canada in the semifinals are Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Austria, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Belgium and Senegal. The USA, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Belgium and Senegal make up one quadrant, while Portugal, Croatia, Spain and Austria are in the other quadrant.

If Canada reaches the semifinals, it'll play at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One. 

Will Canada Play Another Match In Its Home Nation?

Canada will not play another match in its home nation. Canada lost the opportunity to play a game at Toronto or Vancouver when Switzerland defeated it in the final match of Group B play. Had Canada won that match, it would've played its round of 32 and round of 16 matches in Vancouver. 

The last match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Canada is in the round of 16. 

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