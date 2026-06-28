Canada's Can-Do Spirit: 4 Takeaways From Historic World Cup Win vs. South Africa

In the first Round of 32 match in men's World Cup history, Canada came out victorious with a stoppage-time goal over South Africa in Los Angeles.



It wasn’t a classic, but the Canadians – playing their first match of the tournament away from home soil – won’t care one iota. All they know is that they're in the Round of 16 for the first time in men’s World Cup history thanks to a dramatic, late goal from their 29-year-old midfielder Stephen Eustáquio.

The end of the first half ended with Canadian domination as it looked to push Bafana Bafana with set pieces, but South Africa kept defending with its life. There was a call for a penalty but nothing was given. The half ended with an angry Canadian side as Jesse Marsch had to calm them down before heading into the tunnel.

The second half continued to struggle with legitimate opportunities, but South Africa definitely started to get more into the game, creating some chances of its own.

And now, the co-hosts are in the Round of 16 for the first time in men’s World Cup history and will face the winner of the Netherlands and Morocco in Houston.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Fonzie Is Back But This Was Eustáquio's Day

In the 75th minute, Canada star Alphonso Davies, who has been out injured and recovering for his national team, finally entered the pitch and made his 2026 World Cup debut. His introduction immediately sparked a fire for Canada, who had been navigating this tournament without its versatile star.

But South Africa remained disciplined off the ball, and we were seemingly destined for extra time and possibly penalties.

That’s until the 92nd minute when Eustáquio became a Canadian hero in Los Angeles. It was a great finish from the midfielder, and it came at such a dramatic time. At the final whistle, his entire squad rallied around him to congratulate him. It’s been an emotional few years for Eustáquio as he lost both his parents in the space of a year in 2024.

A new Canadian hero. (Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Eligible to play for Portugal, Eustáquio only committed to play for Canada back in 2019. Since then, he’s been an important figure for the Canadian side.

Eligible to play for Portugal, Eustáquio only committed to play for Canada back in 2019. Since then, he’s been an important figure for the Concacaf side. I know exactly how it feels to lose both parents, so I am extremely happy for him, and I am sure his are looking from above smiling with pride as he scored the most important goal of his career.

2. A Cagey Start Leads To Canadian History

After 30 minutes of action, both sides had only combined for 11 touches inside the box, per FotMob. And it didn’t grow after that. It was very cautious and apprehensive as this was a storyline of two teams not wanting to lose as opposed to gambling to win.

Alphonso Davies returned to action. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images)

I mentioned in my previous column the fact that this was uncharted waters for both as neither had been in a World Cup knockout stage situation before today. So it was clear that both managers wanted to be very specific about their gameplan.

Canada had possession but nothing to show for it until the goal and South Africa was heavily relying on counter-attacking sequences. But it just didn’t have the build-up know-how.

We got a winner in the end, but it wasn’t a classic. Canada recorded its first ever knockout stage win at the World Cup, becoming the first host nation to win a knockout stage game in regulation time since Brazil in 2014. Before this game, the last Concacaf nation to host the World Cup and win a knockout stage match was Mexico in 1986.

3. South Africa Changed Tactics Too Late

The plan from South Africa manager Hugo Broos, at least at the start, was very clear. It was reminiscent of its first match against another co-host, Mexico: to let the opposing side have the ball and just rely on quick, direct counters.

But the issue is that strategy only works when you make your chances count. South Africa didn’t do that and even in the second half, when it gained more possession, it was too reactive and as a result, it paid the price.

It was a very brave performance but one that needed a more clinical touch. And when it fell behind in stoppage, it was going to be even harder. South Africa is now winless in eight games at the World Cup when conceding first.

4. South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi Is A Gem

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

At only 20 years old, the Chicago Fire defender has performed as one of the best center backs in the tournament and today, he saved his teammates on many occasions, including saving a Canadian attempt from the line as Jonathan David was pouncing after it.

Despite the loss, the South African talent should be very proud of his World Cup. Mbokazi is a talent and one of the brightest young talents in MLS, and his (reportedly) new Chicago teammate Robert Lewandowski should be very impressed. After previously being tied to a move to Europe, something tells me that Mbokazi won't be in MLS for much longer.

South Africa vs Canada Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32







