World Cup Round Of 32 Predictions: One Thing To Watch For Every Team

Alright, familia. Clear your calendars, stock up the fridge and get ready for the World Cup’s newly formatted Round of 32!

I am particularly excited about these matches because this is a brand new, expanded round – meaning that the thrill of knockout, win-or-go home football will come in 16 matches. The chances of dramatic outcomes double from previous editions where the first knockout round featured eight matches.

There are some tasty fixtures right from the get-go, so before any further ado, here is one thing to watch out for and get excited about from each fixture – plus, a prediction on who will win.

Canada vs. South Africa: Two Teams Set For KO Debuts

This is a match of uncharted waters as neither side has ever been in the knockout stages of the World Cup. So to me, this is about approach. How does each team approach this matchup? South Africa was too anxious against México and hesitant against Czechia but it finally became aggressive against South Korea. So which one will we see? For Canada, it’s all about using the energy as it plays away from home soil for the first time. So Jesse Marsch has to try and remind them there’s a whole country rooting for them in Los Angeles. Oh, and Alphonso Davies is supposedly back.

Prediction: In the end, I predict a high-scoring Canada win. 3-2.

Brazil vs. Japan: Is This The Best Match Of The Round?

From a football perspective, I think this might just be the best game to watch in the Round of 32.

Brazil is looking to continue its path on winning its sixth World Cup title but let me tell you this right now. Japan is the real deal. It is cohesive, strong collectively without the ball and when it has possession, Hajime Moriyasu’s side plays aesthetically beautiful football. Just look at the goal it scored against Sweden.

And last October, Samurai Blue won 3-2 against the Seleçāo. Granted it was a friendly and a lot has changed since then, but it still speaks to the danger of the Japanese.

In many ways, its style of play reminds me of 90s Brazil, full of vigor and creativity. Throughout each match, Carlo Ancelotti’s team has looked stronger as Vinícius Júnior is playing like a player of the tournament right now.

I don’t even dare tell you who will win because I think it will go down to extra time … and possibly penalties.

Prediction: Brazil wins by penalty shootout.

Germany vs. Paraguay: Expect A Chippy Match

I think we all know that this is Germany’s match to lose. However, after a disastrous loss to the U.S., Paraguay woke up and earned four points from its last two matches.

Also, Miguel Almirón is back after serving his one-match ban from the red card he received against Türkiye for covering his mouth. To me, this is about star youngster Julio Enciso as he must play the game of his life in order to shake up this German side.

And remember, Julian Nagelsmann’s side lost to another South American team recently (2-1 to Ecuador), so perhaps, the animosity will still be there. We will see. I'll tell you one thing. I think Paraguay is going for it in this one. And because of that, we will expect opportunities at both ends.

Prediction: Germany takes care of business with a 3-1 win.

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Two Fullbacks Will Dominate

Ready to face Morocco, Ronald Koeman’s side acknowledged the tenacity that comes with the Atlas Lions, and he has already singled out Morocco's Achraf Hakimi as the main focus. "He is the star man and a very good right-back, so we have to prepare ourselves very well for him," he said via Nos .

It makes sense as the Dutch attack will leave holes every time it pushes and loses the ball, allowing Morocco's full backs to go forward, with Hakimi being the obvious threat.

But Denzel Dumfries has been one of the best players in the tournament, and he offers his own threat for the Oranje. Named after Denzel Washington, I interviewed Dumfries a few years ago and asked for his favorite Denzel movie. He told me with a smile, "The Equalizer." He is undoubtedly playing like that.

Prediction: This is a very difficult one to decipher, but I have to go with the hot hand. The Netherlands wins 2-1 in extra-time.

Cote D’Ivoire vs. Norway: Haaland Faces Tough Test

Fresh from not playing against France, Haaland will be raring to go against Les Elephants and I think that’s where the ultimate battle will be. Ivory Coast’s defensive unit, which has been shifted around by Emerse Faé, have been very strong and kept two clean sheets in the group stage. I also thought they were unlucky to concede the late goal against Germany, which shows how strong they are at the back.

But now comes Haaland, who is on an absolute mission to secure a Round of 16 spot for Norway and keep up in the Golden Boot race. Should be a great battle.

Prediction: I think this will be a tough, physical encounter, but I’ll opt for Haaland’s continued run. Norway wins 3-2 in extra time.



France vs. Sweden: Mbappé Ready To Get Back To Scoring

Graham Potter’s Swedish side heavily improved against Japan in its final group stage game, but let me just stress that the only way I see Sweden stopping France in this matchup is to lock the team inside the dressing room before kick off.

I just don’t see any other outcome than a French win. What’s more, after not scoring against Norway in a 4-1 rout and seeing Ousmane Dembélé’s hat trick – thus equaling him in the Golden Boot race with four goals – Kylian Mbappé will be on a mission to separate himself with everyone else. And remember, he’s only two goals away from Lionel Messi’s 18 for the all-time World Cup record.

Prediction: Sweden has to be careful here, because it could bring back memories from the loss to the Netherlands. France wins 3-1.

France’s Kylian Mbappé Scores Two Goals vs Iraq | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Mexico vs. Ecuador: ‘El Tri’ Nation will be BOUNCING

In my takeaways from Mexico’s win over Czechia , I mentioned how that particular match would be a good test for El Tri because Czechia offered a particular style of physicality. So now comes Ecuador, who will be exactly that.

In terms of the football on the pitch, I am not sure if this fixture will be easy on the eyes for the neutral, but I am certain of one thing: the home crowd in Mexico City will make this an unforgettable evening. Ecuador’s fanbase became the 12th man against Germany, but in this one, the tables will turn because Mexico's supporters will be out in full force.

It will be a special evening as Javier Aguirre’s side aim to reach the "quinto partido" — though technically, what they want in this one — is play at least six games at this tournament. A special evening awaits.

Prediction: Mexico takes it 2-1 and heads to the Round of 16.

Mexico's National Anthem Before Match vs Czechia | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

England vs. DR Congo: Can Three Lions Take Down The Leopards?

England saw it against Ghana and for long periods against Panama. So we will see it once again. Thomas Tuchel has to break the curse of compact, extremely disciplined and smart defensive units. So here comes the DR Congo, which is an almost impenetrable machine.

Since the arrival of Sebastien Desabre, who took charge in 2022, at a time when the national team was really struggling, Les Léopards recruited more European-based players and, from that moment, it has never lost by more than one goal. Now they are in the knockout stages for the first time in World Cup history.

This is a fortress of a team and England has to figure out a way to break through the walls. This will require it to gamble more than it has done all tournament, and that’s DR Congo’s specialty. This should be a very tough game.

Prediction: DR Congo will get this game to extra time, but England wins 2-1.

Is it finally coming home? 👀England wins Group L, Croatia and Ghana advance to Round of 32 ⚽️

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Co-Hosts Can't Overlook Anything

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be the lowest-ranked European team that Mauricio Pochettino’s U.S. team will have faced since the Argentinian joined as manager. But let me tell you, the Bosnian team will not be daunted by the opponent, nor the stadium’s crowd, which will be overwhelmingly cheering for the tournament co-hosts.

Remember, this team took down Italy just to get to the tournament, so it knows how to compete against supposedly talented superior sides in a win-or-go-home setting. The U.S. also hasn't beaten a UEFA opponent since December 2021, which funnily enough was Bosnia and Herzegovina.

If Pochettino wants to win, he must continue to play the role of underdog. As motivation, he has been using the heroic story of "Miracle on Ice" about the 1980 U.S. men’s ice hockey team and their improbable victory over the Soviet Union in the Winter Olympics. This is, hopefully, the message to the Americans: "Bosnia and Herzegovina is not the underdog, we are."

Prediction: The U.S. wins it, but it will be tougher than expected. 2-1.

Belgium vs. Senegal: These Teams Can't Stop Scoring

In their last group stage matches, both sides scored five goals against their opponents as Belgium won 5-1 against New Zealand. Senegal, needing a big score, understood the assignment and routed Iraq 5-0.

Consequently, both teams enter this matchup with confidence and, due to the fact that both also like to push forward in numbers, and are susceptible when they lose the ball, we might see a lot of goals in this one.

For Senegal, it’s about stopping Youri Tielemans. You stop the Aston Villa man, you halt the midfield creativity. Yes, Jeremy Doku is clearly the most dangerous player for Belgium, but sequences often don’t begin without Tielemans. For Belgium, this will be a long day for defenders Maxim De Cuyper and Brandon Mechele’s left side because Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr is absolutely feeling this tournament right now.

Prediction: This will be a very entertaining affair, which ends with a Senegalese win in extra time.

Spain vs. Austria: Will Injuries Derail La Roja's Quest?

Spain entered this tournament as one of the favorites, and it arrives to this round as a group winner and without a loss. However, it’s been a bit of a topsy-turvy situation for La Roja. There are also a few injuries to be concerned about, including forward Nico Williams and midfielder Yeremy Pino, who were hurt during the win over Uruguay.

In addition, Lamine Yamal’s minutes continue to be assessed as he has played 19, 45 and 75 minutes respectively in the first three matches. Then there’s Liverpool’s new signing Víctor Muñoz, who has had a calf issue and not played at the tournament yet. So that means all of Spain’s wingers have an issue.

"If we can’t play with wingers, we’ll play without wingers," said Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.

That could play to Austria’s strengths, who like to exploit on the counter.

Prediction: I see Spain going through and for Lamine Yamal to deliver. La Roja wins 2-0.

Portugal vs. Croatia: A Throwback For Two Legends

Cristiano Ronaldo (41) and Luka Modrić (40) have a very special relationship as they shared six years at Real Madrid, collectively winning 13 trophies, including four in the Champions League. They share a very close bond, always speaking highly of each other.

Now they will be at opposing ends of the pitch in one last dance in Toronto. This will be a matchup for the nostalgic in all of us, but in the end, I think it’s one where depth outwits grit.

Prediction: I see penalties in this one and Portugal outlasts the evening.

Switzerland vs. Algeria: A Tale of Contrasting Styles

This game reminds of the famous quote from historian and author Henry Adams, "Chaos often breeds life, when order breeds habit."

I think that the Swiss, out of any team at the World Cup, have so far been the most disciplined and regimented. It is because it has been doing this in major tournaments for a long time now, with essentially the same personnel. Manager Murat Yakin has been in charge since 2021 and every single member of the squad – led by veterans Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji – knows exactly what it has to do and how to do it.

The Swiss have been to two consecutive Round of 16 appearances in the last two major competitions (2022 World Cup and 2024 Euros). At this tournament, in a group where the co-host Canada was meant to top it, it was Switzerland who stole the show. So for this fixture, Vancouver will feel like Basel.

As for Algeria, after the chaotic 3-3 result against Austria, which consequently placed Les Fennecs in third place in Group J, this is a side that needs chaotic circumstances in order to thrive. There is also so much individual talent. From Rafik Belghali to the veteran Riyad Mahrez, this team can definitely frustrate the European side with moments of genius. Taking advantage of set pieces will also be key.

Prediction: If you’re asking me to choose—- I think that in a world of chaos—I am opting for order. Switzerland wins 2-0.

Australia vs. Egypt: Will Salah Return To Face The Socceroos?

The biggest talking point, however, is about Mohamed Salah’s fitness as the former Liverpool star and current free agent asked to come off in the 57th minute during Egypt’s dramatic draw with Iran.

"He felt something so he will undergo scans and we hope for the best," said Egypt manager Hossam Hassan. "I talked to him and he said it’s going to be okay, it’s not a big injury, but we have to leave it with the medical staff."

The hope for all Egyptians, is that their superstar can be ready for a massive match as Egypt looks to make it to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1934.

Prediction: I see Egypt just about scraping through in a 1-0 win in extra time.

Cape Verde vs. Argentina: Cinderella Story Meets Messi's Last Dance

At this point, I think it will be Lionel Messi that asks for Vozinha’s shirt rather than the other way around when this game concludes.

Cape Verde’s story is the most remarkable at this World Cup. Nothing else comes close. And the 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozhina, who has kept two clean sheets in the team’s magnificent draws against Spain and Saudi Arabia, whilst managing another point against Uruguay, has made him the star of the tournament thus far.

And now comes the defending champions. Lionel Messi and Co. prepare to go against one of the better defensive units in the tournament.

All odds are against the archipelago country, for that there is no doubt. But there is absolutely nothing to take for granted here and, despite being the smallest African nation to ever make the knockout stage, Argentina will not patronize this matchup.

After all, Lionel Messi knows all too well what it means to be overlooked for your size.

Prediction: I think this is where the magic ends for Cape Verde. Argentina wins 2-0.

Lionel Messi scores free kick against Jordan, becomes first to score in SEVEN straight FIFA World Cup™ matches

Colombia vs. Ghana: Pure Entertainment Expected

You all know how I feel about Los Cafeteros. They are the real deal and, thanks to their incredible support (the largest South American community in the U.S.). And just like the fans showed up against Portugal in Miami, they will show up once again in Kansas City against Ghana.

This is about a brilliant attacking line against a defiant defensive unit. Luis Díaz is not the only one who can hurt any opponent. There’s also Jhon Arias, Jhon Córdoba, Luis Suárez and Juan Fer Quintero. It’s overwhelming. But Colombia needs James Rodríguez to be at his best in order to pull the chains.

For me, fullback Daniel Múñoz is the one to watch. He didn’t start against Portugal in order to let him recover, so he only came on in the 86th minute. But immediately, he was a threat. So Gideon Mensah has a lot to do.

But Ghana has already shown what it can do when it doesn’t have the ball against strong teams (see its 0-0 draw against England), so the aim is for compact marking and using the talent upfront to hit Colombia when recovering possession.

A word on the wonderful Antoine Semenyo, who needs to play the game of his life in this one, as the Ghana star has been relatively quiet to his standards.

Prediction: In the end, I see Colombia going through after extra-time, 3-2.