'Delusional Until It’s Done': A Mexico Legend Predicts El Tri's World Cup Result

Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, shared his prediction for El Tri ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup.

Appearing on a FOX Sports roundtable alongside former United States men's national team star Alexi Lalas and Canadian great Dwayne De Rosario, Hernández didn't shy away from the never-ending drama surrounding Mexico's squad at this summer's 48-team tournament.

Hernández’s bold vision for his country serves as the driving factor of a wide-ranging discussion between representatives from each host nation.

Mexico’s 'Soap Opera' Soccer Identity

To understand the foundation of his bold forecast, you first have to look at the immense cultural clutter Hernandez had to tune out during his playing days.

Mexico’s soccer landscape has historically been trapped by its own desire for dramatic narratives, similar to the storylines in Mexican telenovelas.

"Because of the soap operas, the culture that we are, we see ourselves only as the heroes or villains," Hernandez said. "They need to see you sweat, scream, fight for your country, giving it completely all."

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez had his breakthrough moment for Mexico during the 2010 World Cup against France, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 victory. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

For Hernandez, breaking this cycle of extreme media theater is the crucial first step if Mexico wants to find success this summer.

"The way that those things happen, then, instead of helping your own country, it's the other way around, it's unnecessary noise, pressure, or whatever you want to (call it), it's unnecessary," Hernandez said.

Are The Expectations For Mexico Justified?

Mexico will become the first nation to host or co-host three FIFA World Cups, the first two occurring in 1970 and 1986. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Because Hernandez is predicting a historic performance, the fairness of public expectation remains a question mark.

Lalas questioned if El Tri fans have unrealistic goals for the team. Hernandez flipped the script, clarifying that while demanding the best is fair, wanting to see a playing style that doesn't match the roster's current makeup is useless.

"I don't need to be or have the same quality as you, but I can give the same results, so that puts the perspective and the expectations in (perspective). We don't have the same quality as Brazil. We're not gonna play the Jogo Bonito," Hernandez pointed out.

"That's what Mexico (fans) always expect of you: play nice, play Tiki Taka, score 20 goals, defend, (don't concede) goals."

Instead of chasing a superficial style similar to other nations, Hernandez insists fans must embrace not always being favored to win.

"That's the beauty of sports. You can win games without being the best (in) the game," Hernandez added.

Criticism Of Mexico's Style Of Play

Faced with constant backlash, critics and fans alike claim modern Mexican players are too fragile to handle public scrutiny.

Hernandez rejected this idea, stating that the squad accepts fair evaluations but demands that fans stop comparing them to foreign heavyweights.

"People think that when players come and say ‘this is too much,’ or, 'they don't like criticism.' No, it's not about that. We are still Mexico, guys. I love my country till death, but we are still Mexico. We are not Italy," Hernandez stated bluntly. "We can still win in our way."

To achieve his projected deep run, Mexico must maximize its own identity. "We need more realistic expectations," Hernandez said. "Focus on what you are good (at), like try to explore those qualities, and try to win games however you can win."

The Power Of El Tri’s Fan Base

Mexico City will be provide an epic backdrop at the World Cup (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

While the relentless traveling crowd of El Tri fans used to infuriate Lalas, Hernandez views this fierce, borderless devotion as the ultimate superpower that will anchor his World Cup prediction.

He shared an emotional memory from the 2018 tournament to illustrate the scale of the El Tri faithful.

"In the World Cup in Russia, when we played against Germany, that's why I cried, and I was so emotional, because it's insane," Hernandez remembered. "We're in Moscow, playing against the actual world champions, and we were having a home game."

De Rosario noted that Canada hopes to build that "12th man" energy, but Hernandez reminded him that Mexico commands home atmospheres anywhere in North America.

"During one of the last games that I played (against Canada in Canada), I think it was in Vancouver... we were the home team, we were local," Hernandez said.

Hernandez' Prediction: ‘Dream Big’

Raul Jimenez and Mexico's team will have added pressure as World Cup co-hosts. (Photo by Eduardo Valdez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Everything builds to the ultimate question: can Mexico finally shatter the quinto partido curse – which is about reaching the quarterfinal game, aka the fifth game at a World Cup tournament – which now means reaching the sexto partido (sixth game) in the new 48-team layout that includes an extra knockout round?

Hernandez told Lalas he expects El Tri to top Group A (which includes South Korea, Czechia, and South Africa) and get past the round of 32. Then Lalas asked what would happen during the round of 16.

"What we all want to see happen … they go through," Hernandez replied.

Lalas pressed him on reality versus hope. Hernandez differentiated the concept of staying stuck where you traditionally perform from failure.

"In my country, they love to say, 'if we don't go to the quinto partido it's a failure,' it's not a failure. We've been used to do that. We still are. Qatar was a failure. You didn't go through group (stage). That's a failure, because we were used to (getting) to (the) round of 16," Hernandez explained.

Despite a less than ideal cycle, Hernandez remains highly optimistic for El Tri, even when Lalas asked if he envisioned a dream scenario with Mexico reaching the final.

"I'm a strong believer, I am Mexican, it feels better to hope for the best. Dream big," Hernandez admitted. "I love this phrase 'They (call) you crazy until it's done,' you know, 'delusional until it's done'... I know about some of the players that are there... they're going to do way better than a lot of people think, because why not?"