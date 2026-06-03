FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: How Will Mexico Fare?
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: How Will Mexico Fare?

Published Jun. 4, 2026 10:59 a.m. ET

As one of three host nations, El Tri will look to make 2026 its year to go deeper than the Round of 16. 

More on that later. 

Here are the odds for how Mexico will fare in this year's tournament.

 

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Team Mexico — Stage of Elimination

Last 32: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Last 16: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Group stage: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Quarterfinals: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Semifinals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Runner-up: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Outright winner: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Mexico to Qualify from Group A: -1400 (bet $10 to win $10.71 total)

Mexico Group A Winner: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Mexico Top Goalscorer

Raul Jimenez: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Santiago Gimenez: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Roberto Alvarado: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

What to know: Mexico has made a habit of being in the running, but never really being in the running. Make sense? Consider this: El Tri made it out of the group stage in seven consecutive World Cups (1994-2018), but never made it past the Round of 16 in any of those years. In 2022, Mexico failed to make it out of the group stage, and it will look to get back to its winning ways in 2026, as it is favored to win Group A over South Korea, the Czech Republic and South Africa.

 
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