FIFA Men's World Cup
Mexico's Gilberto Mora on World Cup: 'We Are At Home, I Think We Are The Favorites'
FIFA Men's World Cup

Mexico's Gilberto Mora on World Cup: 'We Are At Home, I Think We Are The Favorites'

Updated Apr. 27, 2026 3:50 p.m. ET

If you think the pressure of a home World Cup is weighing on Mexico’s brightest young star, think again.

Gilberto Mora is only 17, but he’s already talking like a veteran with a chip on his shoulder. 

Fresh off a recovery from a sports hernia that threatened to derail his season, the Xolos de Tijuana sensation sent a message to the rest of the world: Mexico isn’t just hosting the 2026 World Cup — Mora said the nation should be favored to win it all.

"I’d say we are favorites to win the World Cup," Mora told Mexican news outlet RÉCORD following a scoreless draw against Chivas in Guadalajara on Saturday. "We are at home. I think we are the favorites, mentally."

It’s a massive statement for a teenager, but Mora has some hardware to back up his words. 

After becoming the youngest player to lift a Gold Cup trophy last summer, the Chiapas native became a breakout player on Mexico manager Javier Aguirre’s squad. 

Now back at full strength after being sidelined for much of Liga MX’s Clausura season due to a sports hernia, Mora’s ability is no longer a secret and get a coveted call-up to represent Mexico this summer. 

"I’m 100%," Mora said. "My recovery went a bit longer, but thanks to God I’m good... I feel good, physically and ready for whatever happens."

With a move abroad looming once he turns 18 this fall, the World Cup serves as the ultimate audition. But for Mora, he’s hoping to lead his nation to glory.

"God willing, I’ll be there," Mora added. "I believe in myself."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

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