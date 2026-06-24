Memo And A Party: 5 Takeaways From Mexico's Win Over Czechia At The World Cup

This wasn’t just a win. It was a festival.

How else could you describe the incredible scenes we saw tonight in Mexico City? A vibrant, feel-good, extremely joyous party was on display as Mexican fans, already comfortable with the fact that their national team had already topped Group A and made it to the Round of 32, saw El Tri come out victorious with a 3-0 over Czechia.

And let me tell you something, this Mexican side is here not to just compete. It wants to make history.

Here are my takeaways:

1. The Power Of The Home Crowd Is Speaking Volume

The noise at the mythical venue in Mexico City was elevated, the energy amped to the fullest volumes. It has absolutely made the most out of playing on home soil and fully delivering.

Javier Aguirre made five changes from the team that won over South Korea, which included the teenager Gilberto Mora. Later in the match, Guillermo Ochoa even entered the game in the joy of the stadium, generating even more celebrations for the Mexican faithful.

Mexico played with more freedom and a sense that there was no pressure to get a result.

The first goal came thanks to 22-year-old fullback Mateo Chávez, who scored his first goal at the World Cup thanks to his first start. It was a great finish with great aggression and composure in the 54th minute from the full back. Six minutes later, the home side doubled its lead thanks to the team’s most dangerous player thus far in the tournament: Julián Quiñones. After that, the party continued as Ochoa came on with a loud reception.

"Olé!" could be heard every time the team touched the ball until the end of the match.

And then in stoppage time, Alvaro Fidalgo signed it and delivered it, fully concluding the party with a powerful finish for a 3-0 win.

2. This Is The Most Confident Mexico Squad I've Seen In Years

Think about this for a second. Mexico is the only team at the World Cup who has won all its matches and conceded zero goals. For the first time in history, it has earned a perfect campaign in the first three matches.

This is a very strong, resilient Mexican side with one objective: to work hard for everything and to win.

Anybody that comes to Mexico City to face El Tri will have a difficult time and it won’t be just because of the altitude.

In the buildup to the World Cup, Aguirre created a training program that was extremely demanding because, as a former member of the 1986 team, he wanted to create a steel-minded squad. It has worked.

This team is full of self-belief, something I have honestly not been able to say for a long time.



3. Here’s to you, Memo Ochoa

(Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The match was practically won for Mexico when Aguirre did the best of gestures and introduced the legendary Memo Ochoa in the 78th minute to replace Raúl "Tala" Rangel. One last dance for the iconic stopper who turns 41 six days before the final.

Ochoa is now the seventh player over the age of 40 to feature in this year's tournament and just for context, per FotMob, only seven players aged 40 or older had appeared in the previous 22 editions of the World Cup.

And in the high altitude of Mexico City, he joined some ratified air: He is the first goalkeeper to participate in six World Cup editions and joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only three men's players to take part in that many tournaments. An unused substitute in 2006 and 2010, Ochoa has now played four of the tournaments – in 2014, 2018, 2022 and now 2026.

At the end of the match, Ochoa kneeled and took it all in as his teammates embraced him because they all knew this was probably the last time he would play as a professional.

A tremendous moment from a magnificent goalkeeper.



4. Future Is Bright For 17-Year-Old Gilberto Mora

(Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

At 17 years and 253 days old, Mora became the youngest Mexican player to start a men's FIFA World Cup and also the sixth-youngest starter in all of World Cup history. He is also the youngest player at this particular tournament.

In terms of the performance, the young man started slowly, but after the first hydration break, he began to get himself more involved. And in the second half, even more so, making some beautiful passes that were just a little too short for his teammates. But you could see the quality.

You can also see the confidence he possesses on the right side of the midfield as he is able to take on defenders and find the correct pass. At 17, it is extremely impressive to see someone with so much certainty, especially on the largest stage of world football.

5. Czechia Was A Good Test For Mexico

Miroslav Koubek’s side lost 2-0, but Czechia did prove to be a good opponent because it offered a different type of obstacle to what Mexico is used to. It utilized a five-man defensive line that liked to take advantage of long throws and set pieces and relied on a powerful 6-foot-4 forward, Adam Hložek.

It’s also a side that is very direct and also pressed, forcing El Tri to play it faster, which is exactly what Mexico did in the second half. Whatever comes the co-host’s way in the Round of 32 and hopefully beyond, it now needs to prepare for any kind of opponent. And Czechia’s stubborn approach is a good test.

Czechia did play with a lot of pressure, knowing that a victory was a must. It could have even earned group runner-up with a win coupled with South Africa’s victory over South Korea. But sadly for Czechia, its World Cup was over.