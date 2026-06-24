FIFA Men's World Cup
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FIFA Men's World Cup

Will Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa Start At World Cup vs. Czechia?

Updated Jun. 24, 2026 7:06 p.m. ET

Mexico has clinched its spot in the World Cup knockout rounds after two wins over South Africa and South Korea. Now that the final Group A game against Czechia has a bit less pressure, the question is whether legendary keeper Guillermo Ochoa will make an appearance for El Tri. 

Mexico manager Javier Aguirre could count on the 40-year-old Ochoa to start in Tuesday's game in what likely will be a heavily rotated side. Ochoa has already made history as being the first goalkeeper to participate in six World Cup editions and joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only three men's players to take part in that many tournaments. An unused substitute in 2006 and 2010, Ochoa played in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Aguirre – in his third stint as Mexico's manager – has yet to confirm if Ochoa will play, but knocked back on opinion that he called up Ochoa for sentimental reasons.

"I have always said since I returned that whoever is here, is here on ⁠their ​own merit," Aguirre said.

Affectionately known as "San Memo," Ochoa is one of the most decorated players in the history of Mexican soccer. He was recalled to the national team after an injury to presumptive starter Luis Malagón.

Ochoa currently plays for AEL Limassol in Cyprus, his latest stint at a European club that has seen him play in Spain, France and Italy. He has also played for Club América in Liga MX. 

For Mexico, he has won six CONCACAF Gold Cups and helped the Olympic team win bronze in 2004 and 2021.

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