FIFA Men's World Cup
France, Real Madrid Star Kylian Mbappé Leaves Nike For Swiss Sportswear Brand On
FIFA Men's World Cup

France, Real Madrid Star Kylian Mbappé Leaves Nike For Swiss Sportswear Brand On

Published Sep. 18, 2026 4:22 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé is trading the Swoosh for the On after two decades with Nike.

The Real Madrid and France star announced Friday that he has joined Swiss sportswear company On, ending a relationship with Nike that began in 2006, when Mbappé was just nine years old.

Mbappé revealed the move in a social media statement titled "Dream On, Football," reflecting on playing with friends until sunset before football became his career. 

"I have followed this dream for as long as I can remember," Mbappé wrote.

The move gives On one of sport's most recognizable stars as it attempts to expand beyond the running and tennis markets that built the Swiss brand. 

The agreement includes both cash and equity, according to Reuters, giving Mbappé a financial stake in On as the company makes its first major push into soccer. The total value of the deal has not been disclosed, and On has not announced its length.

Mbappé will serve as a global ambassador and work directly with On's product teams to develop and test future football footwear and apparel. The company plans to launch its first soccer cleats in 2027 and has named former France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry its director of soccer.

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