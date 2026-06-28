World Cup Roundup: Everything To Know About Canada's Historic Win

Four days ago, 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosts Canada secured its spot in the knockout stage of the men's edition of the tournament for the first time ever. Today, it played — and won — its first-ever knockout stage match.

Here is everything you might have missed from the first day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage:

Historic Result For Canada

Canada recorded its first-ever knockout stage win at a men's World Cup with its 1-0 win over South Africa at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday. Canada is the first host nation to win a knockout stage match in regulation time since Brazil in 2014, and the first Concacaf nation to win a knockout stage as the host since Mexico in 1986.

Canada only had 45% possession in the first half, but had more than three times as many touches in their opponents' box as South Africa (17-5). It applied 100 pressures in the attacking third against South Africa in the first half, the most of any team in the first half of a World Cup match since 2010.

South Africa vs Canada Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32

Eustáquio Saves The Day

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Stephen Eustáquio was the hero for Canada on Sunday, scoring the match-winner in the second minute of stoppage time on a strike from outside the box that South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was unable to get his hands on.

Eustáquio is the third active MLS player to score a goal in a knockout round match at the World Cup, joining Landon Donovan (two) and Brian McBride. Eustáquio is also just the second player on record (since 1966) to create five or more chances from set-pieces in a knockout match at the men's World Cup after Italy's Andrea Pirlo against Germany in 2006.

Canada’s Stephen Eustáquio scores a goal in stoppage time to advance to Round of 16 | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Canadian Heroes

After the match, Canada head coach Jesse Marsch gave an impassioned speech to his squad of 26 players, telling them that they were all "Canadian heroes" after their historic win.

"This sport has a big future because of you guys," Marsch told his team. "You should be so proud of who you are."

Canada's heroic journey continues into the round of 16, where it will play the winner of Netherlands vs. Morocco.