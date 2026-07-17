FIFA Men's World Cup
Barcelona Makes Bold Claims About Club Icons Messi, Yamal Head Of World Cup Final
FIFA Men's World Cup

Barcelona Makes Bold Claims About Club Icons Messi, Yamal Head Of World Cup Final

Updated Jul. 17, 2026 7:58 p.m. ET

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will showcase the strength of La Masia, with club legends and rising stars on opposite sides. He hailed Lionel Messi's legacy while backing Lamine Yamal as the future, insisting Barcelona's identity will be at the heart of the showpiece.

La Masia Takes Center Stage

Laporta is in New York ahead of the World Cup final at New York/New Jersey Stadium, where Argentina and Spain will meet with several current and former Blaugrana players involved. Spain's squad includes eight Barcelona players, while Messi captains Argentina.

Laporta said the club's influence will be evident throughout the final, describing the occasion as another demonstration of La Masia's ability to produce elite talent. He also highlighted the significance of seeing Barcelona's academy graduates competing on football's biggest international stage, regardless of which team lifts the trophy.

Messi And Yamal: A Passing Of The Torch

  (Getty Images)

Laporta reflected on the significance of seeing Messi and Yamal headline opposite sides in the final. While praising Messi's extraordinary contribution to Barcelona, he also pointed to Yamal as the club's next great standard-bearer.

"Messi has also reached the final, and I'm delighted," Laporta told RAC1. "He's a source of pride for La Masia. Messi is the past and the present, and Lamine (Yamal) is the present and the future. We're very happy to have what is the genuine Barça style of play.

"As president, I'm proud to have developed these two players at home, and if we add Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, [Pau] Cubarsi, who's having a spectacular World Cup, [Dani] Olmo, Gavi, Pedri, Ferran [Torres]... It's spectacular."

Barcelona's Influence Remains Clear

Laporta sees the final as further proof of Barcelona's continued success in producing world-class talent through La Masia. With so many current players representing Spain and Messi leading Argentina, he believes the club's footballing philosophy remains influential at the highest level.

He also praised Barcelona's current crop, saying: "We are very proud of the eight players we have. It's very important for them, and as president, I am very satisfied and grateful to have such talented players.

"At the national team level, it's the best match you can play, with different styles, and the referee will have to make his mark. Argentina is more aggressive, and the Spanish team plays more cohesively, with a style of play more like Barça's. Barça is the best there is, and everyone recognizes that."

The Biggest Stage Awaits

Argentina and Spain will meet in the World Cup final with Barcelona heavily represented on both sides. The match will not only decide the world champions but also provide another opportunity for La Masia graduates, from Messi to Yamal and Barcelona's current Spain contingent, to leave their mark on football's biggest stage.

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