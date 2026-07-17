Lamine Yamal, Marc Cucurella Make Risky Promises Ahead Of 2026 World Cup Final

Spain is already under immense pressure to win its second men's FIFA World Cup ever; Lamine Yamal and Marc Cucurella have put added pressure on themselves ahead of the final against Argentina on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

In an interview with YouTuber, El Partidazo de COPE, Marc Cucurella said that he would get "a little" tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente's face on his bicep if they were to win the World Cup. Cucurella also said that if Spain wins the World Cup, he will de la Fuente himself and retire from the national team. "With the Euro and World Cup trophies, you can't ask for more," Cucurella said.

Cucurella is no stranger to making these types of stamens. The 27-year-old full back once said that he would rather shave his head than play for Real Madrid after coming up in FC Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia. Cucurella will play for Real Madrid next season, and still has a full head of hair.

(Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

But Cucurella isn't the only one making bold promises. Lamine Yamal, Spain's teenage phenomenon, joined the fun by promising to grow out "a full beard and mustache for three weeks." Yamal has been clean-shaven since making his professional debut at 15 years old in 2023.

These types of risky promises are usually reserved for the losers of a bet, but for Cucurella and Yamal, either one would be an indicator of a historic achievement.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.