Beyond Messi's Goals And Assists: The Numbers Behind His 2026 World Cup Run

Lionel Messi's 2026 World Cup has been historic, and his eight goals and four assists only scratch the surface.

Aside from the goal contributions, Messi has been dominant in several ways— through balls, take-ons, possessions won, and several other advanced metrics. It's absolutely incredible just how versatile the 39-year-old has been through seven games of the tournament. He's currently -800 to win his third Golden Ball award, and +100 to win the Golden Boot.

Here's a deeper dive into the numbers behind Messi's brilliance this tournament, ahead of the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on July 19.

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Messi's 8 goals are tied with Kylian Mbappé for the most of any player.

His 2 goals from outside the box are tied with Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé (France), Yasin Ayari (Sweden), and Malik Tillman (USA) for the most of any player.

His 34 shots are the most of any player. His 18 shots on target are the second-most of any player behind Mbappé (19).

Messi has 5.31 xG (expected goals) , the second-highest of any player behind Mbappé (5.5); xG measures the likelihood that a shot taken would result in a goal.

His 5.75 xG on target is the third-highest of any player behind Mbappé (7.11) and Jude Bellingham (5.89).

Messi's 4 assists are tied with Brahim Díaz, Bruno Guimarães and Martin Ødegaard for the second-most of any player (Michael Olise has most, with five).

He has 49 crosses and 19 crosses completed , both the most of any player.

Messi has completed 21 key passes , the most of any player; a key pass is a pass that directly leads to a shot on goal by a teammate.

Messi's 158 passes in the attacking third are the second-most of any player behind Pedri (175); the attacking third is the area around the opponents' goal.

He has 4.12 xA (expected assists) , which is the highest of any player; xA measures the likelihood that a pass made will result in an assist.

Messi has 25 dribbles completed , the most of any player.

He has 48 take-ons , which is the second-most of any player behind Yamal (52); a take-on is when a player attempts to beat an opponent one-on-one by dribbling past them while keeping the ball.

Messi has 14 possessions ending with a goal ; an individual possession is one player's continuous control of the ball, from the moment they gain it until the moment they release it (by passing, shooting, dribbling, or losing it).

He has 170 possessions ending in the attacking third , the third-most of any player behind Rodri (205) and Olise (172).

Messi has 76 possessions ending in a shot , the most of any player.

Messi has averaged 63.6 seconds per possession , the second-longest average of all forwards behind Julián Alvarez (min. 400 minutes played).

25 chances , the most of any player; a chance is defined as any play that leads to a player shooting.

8 big chances created , the most of any player; a big chance is an action that results in a clear-cut goal-scoring opportunity.

15 through balls , tied with Michael Olise for the most of any player; a through ball is a pass made into open space between two defenders for an attacker to receive the ball behind the defenders.

43 touches in the opponents box , the fifth-most of any player behind Lamine Yamal (52), Mbappé (52), Mikel Oyarzabal (47), and Vini Júnior (44).

Messi has created 11 chances from set pieces , which is the most of any player.

He has had 8 shots from direct free kicks , which is the most of any player.

Messi has 4 direct free kick shot attempts on target , which is the most of any player.

Messi has taken 34 corners, the second-most of any player behind Canada's Stephen Eustáquio (44).

Lionel Messi in FIFA World Cup semifinal vs. England (Photo by Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images).

Messi has been involved in 13 sequences ending with a goal , the most of any player; a sequence is a passage of play by one team that involves a continuous set of possessions and ended by defensive actions, stoppages in play or a shot.

He has had 121 sequences with nine or more passes , the most of all forwards; that is also 35 more than the forward with the next-most, Lamine Yamal (86).

He's been involved in 256 sequences ending in the attacking third , the second-most of all players behind Rodri (257).

Messi has scored a goal every 77.5 minutes , the third-best average among all players, trailing Erling Haaland (66.4) and Mbappé (76) (min. five matches played and f4our goals scored).