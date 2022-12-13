FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Daily: Argentina awaits final opponent
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: Argentina awaits final opponent

1 hour ago

Lionel Messi is headed to the second World Cup final of his illustrious career after leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. 

Argentina will play the winner of France-Morocco (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in the final Sunday; Croatia will play the loser in the third-place match Saturday.

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Tuesday and what to watch for Wednesday.

Argentina 3, Croatia 0

Croatia's incredible run came to an end, thanks in no small part to the contributions of the magical Messi. With a goal and an assist, Messi not only became the oldest player (35) to score at least five goals in a single World Cup, but he's also one goal or assist behind Ronaldo Nazário for the most goal contributions (goals + assists) at the tournament ever.

Julián Álvarez did his part, as did Argentina's defense by not allowing a goal, but it's clear this team will only go as far as Messi will lead them — now, all that's left for him to lead them to is a World Cup trophy.

Argentina-Croatia highlights

Argentina-Croatia highlights
Behind a brilliant performance from Lionel Messi, Argentina rolled into the World Cup final.

SAVE OF THE DAY

It's hard to give to a goalkeeper that gave up a penalty — in addition to two other goals — and picked up a yellow card, but even in a loss, Dominik Livaković had more saves than the opposing keeper. 

For the tournament, Livaković saved 27 shots, which is nearly triple the amount of saves that Emiliano Martínez has (eight) going into the final. Without a doubt, Livaković will be in the conversation for the Golden Glove, which is awarded to the tournament's best keeper.

ASSIST OF THE DAY

Messi doesn't do it all on his own, but, boy, does he do a lot for Argentina.

GOAL OF THE DAY

Who needs teammates when you can turn on the jets like Julián Álvarez? And who needs to shoot when you can just run it in? Why doesn't everyone just do what he did all the time?

MUST-SEE MOMENT

Luka Modrić has made it clear that he has no intention of retiring from international soccer; he wants to play until he physically can't anymore. But just because Modrić doesn't have any immediate plans to retire doesn't mean he's a write-in for the 2026 World Cup, as he'll by 40 years old when the tournament rolls around.

If this is his last World Cup, Modrić got his flowers on his way out, and deservedly so — he's a legend.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR TOMORROW

France vs. Morocco, 2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App

With Croatia eliminated from the tournament, Morocco is the last true underdog left in Qatar. 

Becoming the first African country to advance to a World Cup semifinal was a tremendous achievement; becoming the first African nation to advance to the World Cup final by beating the reigning champions would be statue-worthy stuff, trophy or not. 

We'll see how it plays out Wednesday.

Read more from the World Cup:

Listen:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup Now: Argentina's adjustments pay off
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Argentina's adjustments pay off

2 mins ago
2022 World Cup: Argentina fans sing Messi's name after semifinal win
FIFA World Cup 2022

2022 World Cup: Argentina fans sing Messi's name after semifinal win

24 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title; Argentina new favorite
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title; Argentina new favorite

1 hour ago
Argentina vs. Croatia highlights: Messi, Argentina roll into final, 3-0
FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina vs. Croatia highlights: Messi, Argentina roll into final, 3-0

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi pushes Argentina past Croatia and into World Cup final
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi pushes Argentina past Croatia and into World Cup final

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes