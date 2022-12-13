FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs. Croatia live updates: Messi, Alvarez put Argentina up 2-0 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Tuesday on FOX with Argentina taking on Croatia at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's first semifinal match.

The winner will advance to play either France or Morocco in Sunday's final match (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), while the loser will play Saturday in the third-place game (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Here are the top plays!

Argentina vs. Croatia

0': Two greats ready for action

Lionel Messi and Luka Modrić shook hands as they prepared to play.

15': An early Messi scare?

Messi was seen grabbing his hamstring after a run early on against Croatia. But he continued to play and seemed fine.

25': First save of the match

Enzo Fernández has shot to the bottom right corner saved for the first save by either side in the match.

32': Goal! Messi drills PK, Argentina leads 1-0

Lionel Messi capitalizes after Argentina is awarded the penalty kick with a left-footed shot to the top right corner. With the goal, Messi becomes Argentina's all-time leading World Cup goal scorer.

Lionel Messi scores off a penalty kick to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia Lionel Messi scores off a penalty kick to take the lead for Argentina in the 34'.

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores goal vs. Croatia in 34' Argentina's Lionel Messi scores a goal against Croatia in the 34' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

39': Goal! Argentina strikes again! Leads 2-0

Julián Álvarez delivers right footed shot from inside the box to give Argentina a 2-0 lead.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez scores goal vs. Croatia in 39' Argentina's Julian Alvarez knocks in a goal against Croatia in the 39' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

42': Nearly a third!

Argentina nearly has its third goal of the half when Lionel Messi's corner is headed by Alexis Mac Allister but it is saved by Dominik Livakovic.

Pregame:

Setting the stage

Tuesday's match is the sixth overall meeting between Argentina and Croatia and the third World Cup meeting between these two nations, with the previous two matchups being split one apiece. The most recent World Cup match was in 2018 when Croatia earned a 3-0 win over Argentina in the Group Stage.

Overall the series between the two countries is tied at 2-1-2 entering today's match.

When looking ahead to the finals, Argentina has advanced to the final in each of the previous four times it has made a semifinal in the World Cup (1930, 1986, 1990, 2014).

On the other side, Croatia is unbeaten in its previous 11 matches and is looking to become the fifth runner-up from the previous World Cup to reach the final at the next World Cup, joining the Netherlands in 1978, West Germany in 1986 and 1990, and Brazil in 2002.

Last World Cup meeting….

Two of the best ready to go at it

For the first time, the winners of the Golden Ball from the two previous World Cup tournaments will face off in a FIFA World Cup match.

Luka Modrić displaying some style

Almost that time

Both sides are in good spirits

Flashback to the quarterfinals

Messi is on a mission

Messi has arrived

Back in Argentina, the game is front and center

Luka Modrić and Croatia have arrived

The emotion of the game's most stressful situation: penalty kicks

Messi and Argentina take the field to a wild ovation

Argentina fans are bringing the energy

Messi and Modrić battle the elusive World Cup title

Almost time

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup :

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more