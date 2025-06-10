FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup 2026: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's early best bets Published Jun. 11, 2025 10:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We’re a year away from the World Cup, an event, broadcast and experience I cannot wait to be a part of for FOX.

Most people associate me with college football, but I’ve long said to anyone who asked that the best thing I have ever been involved in from a work experience was being in South Africa for the 2010 World Cup.

This country will get a firsthand look at the passion and excitement the rest of the world has for their national teams, and it's a chance for the U.S. to show where it stands on the international stage.

With that, while we might not know much right now in terms of groups, here are a couple of sides that might be worth a look right now.

Brazil +650

It’s been a bit of a rough go on the international stage for Selecao lately.

Brazil has been bounced in the quarterfinals in four of five World Cups since winning in 2002. The only time it passed that stage was 2014, when the hosts were throttled by Germany in the semifinals. Brazil has also won just one of the past six Copa América competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti, one of the best managers in the world, has been brought in to restore glory to the Brazilian national team. Ancelotti walks into a side that could be quite dangerous a year from now. A back four of Marquinhos, Alex Sandro, Vanderson and Lucas Beraldo. Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Andre Santos and Ederson in the midfield. And a nearly unparalleled top three of Vini Jr., Raphinha and Matheus Cunha. Plus, Alisson Becker remains one of the best keepers in the world.

We should all watch how Ancelotti molds this team during qualifiers, and if the team comes together, +650 will be a price that is long gone.

Morocco +8000

It could be a big year for Moroccan football.

Morocco hosts the African Cup of Nations and the country might have its strongest World Cup side ever, even better than the one which finished fourth in the 2022 World Cup.

This far out, it's about trying to find a number which might not exist as the competition draws near, and trying to find a side which still has room to improve and peak next June.

Enter the Atlas Lions.

Morocco could feature Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid) and Amine Aldi (Bayer Leverkusen) up top, along with Hakim Ziyech. The back four could feature two excellent backs on the left and right with PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui.

We don’t know the groups, we don’t know health, and we don’t know full squad lists. But at this point in the game, Morocco is as good a dart throw as any.

