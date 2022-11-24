FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet USMNT vs. England, pick 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States faces a critical Group B match against England on Friday after the Americans opened the tournament with a draw against Wales.

Entering the World Cup, the USMNT was given a 53% chance of reaching the knockout stage. After the draw with Wales, the odds are 45%.

England is in a much better spot after opening with a 6-2 win over Iran. Since the World Cup expanded to 32 teams in 1998, 84% of teams who opened group play with a win have reached the knockout round.

England star forward Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury against Iran, but reports indicate the star is expected to play against the United States.

England has one of the most talented squads of any team in the tournament, with players like Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in the attack.

England lost in the semifinals in 2018 and did not advance past the group stage in 2014.

The United States and England have met twice before in the World Cup, with the USMNT winning in 1950 and the two teams drawing in 2010. Both matchups were in during group stage play.

If you are looking to throw a few dollars down on the game, here's how to bet the United States-England match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

England vs. United States (2 p.m. ET Friday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

England: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

USA: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Draw: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -149 (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)

Under: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Outside of Brazil, England probably has the deepest roster at the World Cup. You're stacked when you can bring players with $50 and $100 million contracts off your bench. Two reserves — Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford — scored in England's 6-2 drubbing of Iran. That's how loaded the Three Lions are.

England is a considerable favorite here, as you have to bet $172 on England to win $100. If you want to have action on the biggest sporting event of the year, take a flier on 1st half draw at +135. The United States will come out with fire and brimstone, knowing that it needs a tie or win to give them the best chance to advance.

PICK: 1st half draw (+135 at FOX Bet)

