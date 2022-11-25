FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. Australia
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. Australia

27 mins ago

Group D features a matchup between Tunisia and Australia

Tunisia drew in its first game against Denmark. The team is looking to advance past the group stage for the first time ever despite having made the tournament five times prior. Tunisia is led by Seifeddine Jaziri, the 2021 Arab Cup Golden Boot winner. 

Australia will be looking to make its own history, only having advanced to the round of 16 one time ever, doing so in 2006. In the past three World Cups (since 2010), Australia has not advanced past the group stage. The team played France tough early before losing 4-1 to the defending champions.

Here's how to bet the Tunisia-Australia match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds. 

Defending champions overcome slow start in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tunisia vs. Australia (5 a.m. ET Saturday, November 26, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Tunisia: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Australia: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Draw: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Under: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew breaks down Denmark Tunisia draw.

