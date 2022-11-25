FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

Group C features a matchup between Poland and Saudi Arabia

While Poland drew with Mexico in its opener earlier this week, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. That game's outcome is considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history

Poland did not advance past the group stage in 2018, but it has a rich history in the tournament. The country finished third twice, doing so in 1982 and 1974. While Robert Lewandowski is the unquestioned star, Wojciech Szczęsny is one of the top goalkeepers in the world. He is the starting keeper for Italian powerhouse Juventus.

Saudi Arabia has only made it past the group stage once, losing in the round of 16 in 1994. This is the team's second straight appearance in a World Cup, having made it in 2018.

Here's how to bet on the Poland-Saudi Arabia match, from the moneyline, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (8 a.m. ET Saturday, November 26, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Poland: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)
Saudi Arabia: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Recap: Biggest takeaways from the shocking upset

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Recap: Biggest takeaways from the shocking upset
Kate Abdo, Chad Ochocinco and Maurice Edu break down the biggest moments from Saudi Arabia's shocking upset win against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Where’s the respect for the Saudis? Despite stunning one of the pre-tournament favorites — Lionel Messi-led Argentina — Poland is the clear favorite to win this one. 

Sure, the Poles would’ve beaten Mexico had Robert Lewandowski converted his penalty kick. But the truth is they were badly outplayed by El Tri and would’ve lost if not for Mexico’s poor finishing.  

The Saudis will have momentum and a stadium packed with their fans. They can pull off an upset again. 

PICK: Saudi Arabia (+350 at FOX Bet) to win

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 live updates: Netherlands, Ecuador battle to 1-1 draw
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: Netherlands, Ecuador battle to 1-1 draw

6 mins ago
World Cup 2022 live updates: England vs. USA
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: England vs. USA

6 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. Australia
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. Australia

30 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Mexico, picks
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Mexico, picks

59 mins ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes