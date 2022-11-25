FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group C features a matchup between Poland and Saudi Arabia.

While Poland drew with Mexico in its opener earlier this week, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. That game's outcome is considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Poland did not advance past the group stage in 2018, but it has a rich history in the tournament. The country finished third twice, doing so in 1982 and 1974. While Robert Lewandowski is the unquestioned star, Wojciech Szczęsny is one of the top goalkeepers in the world. He is the starting keeper for Italian powerhouse Juventus.

Saudi Arabia has only made it past the group stage once, losing in the round of 16 in 1994. This is the team's second straight appearance in a World Cup, having made it in 2018.

Here's how to bet on the Poland-Saudi Arabia match, from the moneyline, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia (8 a.m. ET Saturday, November 26, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Poland: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Saudi Arabia: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia Recap: Biggest takeaways from the shocking upset Kate Abdo, Chad Ochocinco and Maurice Edu break down the biggest moments from Saudi Arabia's shocking upset win against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Where’s the respect for the Saudis? Despite stunning one of the pre-tournament favorites — Lionel Messi-led Argentina — Poland is the clear favorite to win this one.

Sure, the Poles would’ve beaten Mexico had Robert Lewandowski converted his penalty kick. But the truth is they were badly outplayed by El Tri and would’ve lost if not for Mexico’s poor finishing.

The Saudis will have momentum and a stadium packed with their fans. They can pull off an upset again.

PICK: Saudi Arabia (+350 at FOX Bet) to win

