World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands vs. Qatar

In both teams' third games, Group A will feature a matchup between the Netherlands and the host country, Qatar.

The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10 times. However, despite its rich history, the Dutch actually failed to qualify in 2018. In 2014, they lost in the semifinals, and in 2010, they were runners-up to Spain. 

This year’s squad features a host of talented players, headlined by one of the best defenders in the world in Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Despite 2022 being Qatar’s first World Cup appearance, manager Félix Sánchez has a wealth of experience with the nation’s footballers. The Spanish native was a youth coach for Barcelona for 10 years before moving to Qatar in 2006. Since moving to Qatar, he coached the Under-19 and Under-23 teams before being named the senior side manager in 2017.

The Netherlands come into this game as heavy favorites.

So far in Qatar, the Dutch defeated Senegal 2-0 and had a 1-1 draw with Ecuador. The host country, on the other hand, has lost both its matches. Qatar fell 0-2 to Ecuador before losing 1-3 to Senegal.

Here's how to bet the Netherlands-Qatar match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds (odds via FOX Bet). 

Netherlands and Ecuador went head-to-head in a crucial Group A matchup.

Netherlands vs. Qatar (10 a.m. ET Tuesday, November 29, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Netherlands: -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total)
Qatar: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total) 
Draw: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 3.5 
Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Under: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

