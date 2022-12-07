FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup.

The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and the 2009 FIFA World Player of the Year, first played in a World Cup for Argentina in 2006. He is the most capped player in Argentina's history (169) and has scored three goals in Qatar, tied for second best, and has an assist.

Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez had notched two goals for Argentina.

Argentina won twice and lost once to win Group C, then beat Australia 2-1 in the knockout stage. Argentina has outscored its past three opponents by a combined score of 6-1.

Netherlands won twice and played to a draw to win Group A, then eliminated the United States 3-1 in the knockout stage.

Het Nederlands Elftal (the Dutch 11) finished second in the World Cup in 1974, 1978 and 2010 and finished third in 2014. PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has scored three goals for the Netherlands in Qatar, putting him in a nine-way tie for second place in the tournament. Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries and Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen each have two assists for the Netherlands.

From a betting perspective, Argentina comes into this match as the favorite.

Here's how to bet the Netherlands-Argentina match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores goal vs. Australia in 35' Watch Argentina's Lionel Messi scoring a goal against Australia in the 35' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands vs. Argentina (2 p.m. ET Friday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Netherlands: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Argentina: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Draw: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Netherlands' Memphis Depay scores goal vs. USA in 10' Watch Netherlands' Memphis Depay scoring a goal against USA in the 10' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Two of the eight round of 16 matches went to the tiebreaker, and the quarterfinals will be even tighter. The last time these two teams met at a World Cup — in the semis in 2014 — the match ended on penalties.

That’s not a bad bet this time, as the Dutch have been stingy defensively while Argentina has been less than convincing in attack.

PICK: Draw (+205 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more