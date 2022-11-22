FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Croatia

Group F features a matchup between Morocco and Croatia

Per FOX Sports Research, Morocco is 2-9-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's sixth tournament appearance and also its second straight one. 

Morocco's odds to win the World Cup currently sit at +20000 at FOX Bet, the 26th-best out of qualifying teams. The Atlas Lions will be led by Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi and Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech

Croatia, the runners-up in the 2018 World Cup, is back again, making its sixth appearance. The team is 11-8-4 all-time in the World Cup and will be captained by Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić — the 2018 Golden Ball winner. 

The Blazers' odds to win the World Cup currently sit at +4000 at FOX Bet, the 12th-best odds out of qualifying teams.

Fun fact, but per Transfermarkt, the total market value of Morroco's squad is 248.5M USD, while Croatia's is 388.6M USD. Paris Saint-Germain right back Achraf Hakimi is valued at 67M USD, while RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardio is the most expensive Croatian player, valued at 61.9M USD.

Here's how to bet the Morocco-Croatia match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds. 

Morocco vs. Croatia (5 a.m. ET Wednesday, November 23, FS1 or FOX Sports App)

Morocco:  +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Croatia: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
Draw: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

