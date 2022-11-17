FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Group C kicks off play with a matchup between Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Argentina is 43-23-15 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's eighteenth tournament appearance, having won it twice before, in 1978 and 1986. 

Paris Saint-Germain’s and Argentina's son Lionel Messi has scored six goals in the World Cup; FOX Bet currently has him at +1200 to win the Golden Boot, the fourth-shortest odds of any player entering the tournament.

Argentina is currently at +500 odds on FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the second-favorite out of the 32 qualifying teams.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is 3-11-2 all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's sixth tournament appearance and second straight one as well.

They are listed at +7500 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the second-longest odds among all qualifying teams.

Here's how to bet the Argentina-Saudi Arabia match, including the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick.

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (5 a.m. ET Tuesday, November 22, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Argentina: -556 (bet $10 to win $11.80 total)
Saudi Arabia: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Draw: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Over/Under Total Goals – 2.5
Over: -149 (bet $10 to win $16.71 total)
Under:+105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

In the last 12 group stage games, Argentina has lost once — to Croatia in 2018. Croatia ended up finishing in third place in the World Cup. 

This match presents a massive mismatch, but it's not a game I want to gamble on. Argentina is going to win, so then the question becomes, by how much? 

The books will juice all Lionel Messi props, so the smart move is to bet on a guy I think has a chance at the Golden Boot. I like Lautaro Martinez to score a goal — +3300 at FOX Bet to win the Golden Boot — so plus money seems juicy here.

PICK: Lautaro Martinez (+130 anytime goalscorer at FOX Bet) to score a goal

