Will USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino call on Gio Reyna against Canada?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — There are plenty of questions surrounding the United States men's national team after a stunning 1-0 loss to Panama that knocked the squad out of contention to defend its Concacaf Nations League title.

One of them is why USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino decided not to play Gio Reyna in that semifinal match. When he made his first set of substitutions in the 68th minute, Pochettino went with Houston Dynamo midfielder Jack McGlynn to replace Tanner Tessman over Reyna. It was a head-scratching choice: the U.S. was lacking creativity and the situation seemed to call for more for a player like Reyna vs. McGlynn, whose first caps came during the January window.

When Panama scored in the 94th minute – it's only shot on target that evening – it ensured there would be no extra time and therefore no appearance by Reyna.

"We never expect to concede in this moment," Pochettino said after the match Thursday night. "That is the truth, but [I] agree. We were thinking to give [the opportunity] to play Gio and Diego [Luna], but for sure they're going to have the opportunity [next match]."

The U.S. plays Canada for third place on Sunday back here at SoFi Stadium, which is the site where the Americans' will open the 2026 World Cup next summer. It can often be difficult for any team to get up for a consolation prize, but given this rivalry and this opponent, motivation shouldn't be hard to find. Plus, the last time these nations met in September (before Pochettino was hired), the Canadians won 2-1.

In terms of Pochettino's future tactical plan for Reyna, the coach said Saturday during his pregame news conference that there are no health, fitness or other restrictions that might limit Reyna's minutes against Canada The biggest issue surrounding the 22-year-old right now is his lack of playing time for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Another wrinkle is that this summer's Gold Cup – the USMNT's last meaningful competition before the World Cup – coincides with the FIFA Club World Cup. Dortmund is competing in the tournament and clubs are not mandated to release players to their national teams. This means Reyna, as well as Juventus' Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, will have to remain with the club rather than playing for the USMNT.

"He's not playing too much in his club and for us, I think [this camp] was a great opportunity to have experience with him because after June, if he's still at Dortmund, he's going to be involved in the Club World Cup and if we want to call him up, it is going to be impossible," Pochettino said, noting there have not been discussions with clubs about this dilemma. Worst case scenario, Pochettino said it "opens the chance for another player to be involved" with the national team instead.

"That is why, I think for us with not too much time to work [with him] and get to know the player, it was a great opportunity," Pochettino continued. "That doesn't mean that he's ready to play in the way that we expect him to perform. We hope that [Sunday's match] he'll have some minutes. But the most important thing is how he's showing now in every single training session. It's maybe not his best, but he's here [for us to get to know him] and [for us to] help him be his best. That is the reality."

Pochettino added that he believes Reyna is "an important player" and one that the staff needs to help in order for him to make the 2026 World Cup roster.

Before thinking that far ahead, the USMNT must look different vs. Canada in order to win Sunday. Pochettino isn't going to roll out a new starting 11, but expect to see rotation. He's already mentioned there will be appearances by Reyna and Luna and there should be more. Pochettino also said it's important to keep certain players on the field and, despite an overall disappointing team performance, the U.S. needed more from its star, Christian Pulisic.

"We expect more from everyone, from all the players," Pochettino said. "I think our expectations are so high, but it's not an excuse. That is not the Christian that we wanted to see because I think he can do much better.

"Our main objective is the World Cup. And I have no doubt Christian will be ready and be at his best and one of the best [players] for sure for us."

The World Cup is 15 months away, so while there's not a lot of time, there is some for Pochettino to make necessary changes. What that looks like will be heavily scrutinized, especially now with doubt circling the team.

"That is part of losing," Pochettino said. "When there's a loss, there's criticism and you have positive and negative critics. But you also have constructive criticism. This is the one we have to consider.

"There have been examples of teams for years and years preparing themselves for a World Cup and they're in great shape and come to the World Cup and fall in the first round. Favored teams have been eliminated and teams who didn't have a good journey to the World Cup have a good performance. So it's not necessarily that if you win matches now you'll be in great position at the World Cup."

That may be, but Pochettino and the U.S. would rather end this window on a high note.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

