United States USMNT stunned by Panama again as Americans' Concacaf Nations League reign ends Updated Mar. 20, 2025 9:27 p.m. ET

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — For the second time in less than a year, Panama stunned the United States men's national team in tournament play.

But unlike last summer's loss to Los Canaleros in the first round of the U.S.-hosted Copa América, Thursday's loss in Concacaf Nations League semifinal guarantees that the Americans will not claim the title of a competition they'd won three straight times from 2021 to 2024.

Here are three quick thoughts on the match.

Play of the game

Off a U.S. turnover deep in their own end, Panama's Cecilio Waterman scored in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time, beating Matt Turner with a low shot to the far post.

Turning point

The U.S. controlled played in the first half and had three golden opportunities to take the lead. Two came just before the 20-minute mark. First Josh Sargent's defected shot beat Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera but not the post. Then Mosquera stopped a point-blank header by Weston McKennie off a pinpoint cross from Tim Weah.

But Sargent thought he'd scored later in the second half, only for the goal to be ruled out after it was determined that Weah was offside in the buildup. Which was a pity, because Sargent finished his chance with aplomb:

Had any of those opportunities gone in – or one of the two chances substitute Patrick Agyemang had in the second half – the outcome could have been different.

Key stat

The U.S. enjoyed almost 70 percent of the ball and completed more than twice as many passes as Panama (645 to 320) but still couldn't score.

What's next for Panama?

Thomas Christiansen's side advances to Sunday's final, where they will have a chance to win a Concacaf title for the first time in program history, against either Canada or Mexico.

What's next for the USMNT?

Despite being eliminated from title contention, Mauricio Pochettino's team still has another game before his players return to their clubs. The U.S. will meet the loser of Thursday's other semifinal in the third place match, which will kick off before Sunday's finale at SoFi Stadium

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

