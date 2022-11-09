FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Sergiño Dest?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Sergiño Dest?

20 mins ago
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Player: Sergiño Dest
Age: 22
Birthplace: Almere, Netherlands
Club: AC Milan
Position: Right back
Team role: Star
USMNT caps: 19

Just 22, the highly skilled right back has already played for three of Europe’s most iconic clubs. He broke through with Dutch giants Ajax, moved to Barcelona a year later and joined Milan on loan in August. Dest, who can also man the left side of defense or either wing, scored one of the best goals of qualifying, a curling left-footed shot that gave Costa Rican keeper Keylor Navas (a three time Champions League winner with Real Madrid) no chance. 

A dual national, Dest was born and raised in the Netherlands. The former U.S. youth international chose to represent the U.S. at senior level in 2019 despite being heavily recruited by the three-time World Cup runner-up Oranje. He hasn’t played a ton in Italy, so it’s fair to question his match fitness. And as good as Dest is going forward, he can sometimes be a liability defensively. He remains a projected starter for the Americans in Qatar nonetheless.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Deandre Yedlin?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Deandre Yedlin?

8 mins ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Shaq Moore?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Shaq Moore?

9 mins ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Antonee Robinson?
United States

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Antonee Robinson?

11 mins ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Cameron Carter-Vickers?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Cameron Carter-Vickers?

15 mins ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Walker Zimmerman?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Walker Zimmerman?

18 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes