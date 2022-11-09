FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Sergiño Dest? 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Sergiño Dest

Age: 22

Birthplace: Almere, Netherlands

Club: AC Milan

Position: Right back

Team role: Star

USMNT caps: 19

Just 22, the highly skilled right back has already played for three of Europe’s most iconic clubs. He broke through with Dutch giants Ajax, moved to Barcelona a year later and joined Milan on loan in August. Dest, who can also man the left side of defense or either wing, scored one of the best goals of qualifying, a curling left-footed shot that gave Costa Rican keeper Keylor Navas (a three time Champions League winner with Real Madrid) no chance.

A dual national, Dest was born and raised in the Netherlands. The former U.S. youth international chose to represent the U.S. at senior level in 2019 despite being heavily recruited by the three-time World Cup runner-up Oranje. He hasn’t played a ton in Italy, so it’s fair to question his match fitness. And as good as Dest is going forward, he can sometimes be a liability defensively. He remains a projected starter for the Americans in Qatar nonetheless.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more