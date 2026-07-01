Christian Pulisic Returns To USA's Starting Lineup vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina

In one of the biggest matches in United States men's national team history, the Stars and Stripes will be at full strength.

The USA will start its first 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout-stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday with its strongest lineup — the same as its first World Cup match against Paraguay — which includes star forward Christian Pulisic.

FOX Sports' Jenny Taft reported Wednesday before the match that Pochettino told her Pulisic is fit and available to play the full match, along with extra time if needed. The USA manager also has been pushing his players to "make sure you play with no regrets," Taft noted.

Through the USA's run, Pulisic has been dealing with a lingering calf injury, and he’s only played 77 minutes total during this World Cup . Although he contributed to two scores against Paraguay in the Americans' World Cup opener, he missed the second match against Australia before returning — though not starting — against Türkiye.

United States' men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino and star forward Christian Pulisic during the second half of a World Cup group-stage match against Türkiye on June 25, 2026. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

USA's Starting Lineup vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina

The United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off at 8 p.m. ET (FOX/FOX One).