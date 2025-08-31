United States
USA Midfielder Yunus Musah Reportedly Loaned Out to Atalanta In $29 Million Deal
Published Aug. 31, 2025 2:08 p.m. ET

After being left off Mauricio Pochettino's 23-man roster for the September international window, United States men's national team midfielder Yunus Musah has secured a season-long loan from AC Milan to Atalanta BC, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth approximately $29 million between the loan fee and Atalanta's option to buy, according to soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. Milan acquired Musah from Valencia in 2023 for a transfer fee of $21 million. Before Valencia, Musah played for Arsenal's academy team.

Musah, 22, appearaed in 40 matches for Milan last season and recorded three assists. All three of Musah's assists came while playing in the central midfield. Musah also played as a right midfielder last season.

Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri gave Musah the start in Milan's season-opener against Lecce, and he went the full 90 in a 2-0 win. His United States men's national teammate Christian Pulisic scored the second goal.

Musah's last appearance for the United States was in March during the Concacaf Nations League finals. The U.S. was unceremoniously knocked out in the semifinals by Panama. Musah played all 90 minutes as a right-back.

