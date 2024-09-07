FIFA Men's World Cup USMNT interim coach questions team 'mentality' following loss to Canada: 'That's on them' Updated Sep. 7, 2024 7:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The U.S. men's national team's dreadful summer continued on Saturday with a 2-1 home loss to northern neighbor, Concacaf rival and fellow 2026 World Cup co-host Canada in a friendly game at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Americans, who in July became the first Copa América host nation ever eliminated from that tournament before knockout play, were without a number of regular starters — Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Antonee "Jedi" Robinson and Tim Weah included — for a variety of reasons. But the World Cup hopefuls hoping to take their spots did little to take advantage of the opportunity.

Canada, coached by American and former USMNT player and assistant coach Jesse Marsch, was the better team from the start. The surprise Copa semifinalists were first to every ball, and that pressure paid off when Jacob Shaffelburg opened the scoring for the Reds in the 17th minute.

"Yeah, of course, I enjoyed it," Marsch, who was passed over for the head U.S. job last year in favor of the since-fired Gregg Berhalter, said afterward. "We were on the front foot the whole match."

Jonathan David doubled the visitors' advantage shortly before the hour mark. Second half U.S. substitute Luca de la Torre quickly pulled the U.S. back within a goal, but that was as close as the hosts got.

"I think we were too static," said U.S. interim coach Mikey Varas. "My translation of the ideas weren't clear enough, because you shouldn't be static, and you shouldn't pass the ball just to pass the ball.

"On the other side," Varas added on the Americans' questionable fight, particularly in the first half, "The mentality is on the players. Sorry, they know it. They know it. We speak the truth to each other … that's on them."

Here are a few quick thoughts on Saturday's match.

Play of the game

The early goal was huge for Canada. The U.S. had absorbed the visitors' pressure well to that point, but a poor touch by defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso — the understudy to 2022 World Cup captain Adams — went straight to Canadian veteran Stephen Eustáquio. Eustáquio fed David at the top of the box, where the striker played a square pass to Shaffelburg. The Nashville SC singer coolly slotted the ball past U.S. keeper Patrick Schulte, who interim head coach started over longtime No. 1 Matt Turner.

Turning point

In the end, giving up the backbreaking second goal proved to be the Americans' fatal mistake. It was another unforced error, this time by center back Tim Ream. Ream gave the ball away to David just outside the U.S.'s 18-yard-box, and the Lille star tucked the ball home following a beautiful give-and-go with strike partner Cyle Larin.

Key stat

It was just the second win for Canada over the Americans in the U.S. in 26 tries since the series between the nations began in Brooklyn in 1925.

What's next for Canada?

A grudge match against the Reds' other North American rival, Mexico. El Tri and the Canadians have had a number of heated affairs of late; the Mexicans failed to beat them in either of their two 2022 World Cup qualifying meetings.

Tuesday's contest is only an exhibition. But familiarity breeds contempt, and recent history ought to ensure a intense and hard-fought match in front of what will surely be a huge, mostly green-clad crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the 80,000-seat home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

What's next for the United States?

The Americans will make the 600-mile trip east to Cincinnati, where they'll face New Zealand on Tuesday in another friendly. The bigger news is the imminent and long awaited arrival of new coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to be formally introduced as the U.S. boss sometime before that match.

The former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager won't be on the sideline against the Kiwis at TQL Stadium in Cincy, but his presence and all-world pedigree loom large for a team that is still reeling from an abysmal Copa América performance that cost Gregg Berhalter his job.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. He was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports before joining FOX Sports in 2021, and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

