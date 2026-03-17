Gio Reyna Joins Christian Pulisic on USA's Final Pre-World Cup Roster

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Chris Richards were among U.S. men’s national team mainstays called up for next week's FIFA World Cup 2026 preparation matches against Belgium (March 28) and Portugal (March 31) in Atlanta.

Minor injuries will prevent 2022 veterans Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest and Haji Wright — plus young attacker Diego Luna — from participating this month. But there was room for Gio Reyna in USA coach Mauricio Pochettino‘s 26-player squad before the Americans’ final World Cup roster on May 26.

USA Roster for March Friendlies

Goalkeepers: Chris Brady, Chicago Fire; Matt Freese, NYCFC; Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati; Matt Turner, New England

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Columbus Crew; Alex Freeman, Villarreal (Spain); Mark McKenzie (FC Toulouse (France); Tim Ream, Charlotte; Chris Richards, Crystal Palace (England); Antonee Robinson, Fulham (England); Miles Robinson, FC Cincinnati; Joe Scally, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Gemany); Auston Trusty, Celtic (Scotland)

Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada); Johnny Cardoso, Atlético Madrid (Spain); Weston McKennie, Juventus (Italy); Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough (England); Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders; Gio Reyna, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany); Tanner Tessmann; Lyon (France); Malik Tillman, Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Leeds (England); Patrick Agyemang, Derby County (England); Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco (France); Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands); Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (Italy); Tim Weah, Marseille (France)

Reyna Returns

Pulisic, McKennie and Richards all log heavy minutes with their European clubs. But Reyna — who, as a teenager, appeared in two games off the bench at the last World Cup in Qatar — has played just 26 minutes for German Bundesliga team Borussia Mönchengladbach since the start of this calendar year.

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The 23-year-old has been on the field sparingly over the three-plus seasons because of a series of lower body ailments. But Reyna — the son of two-time U.S. World Cup captain Claudio Reyna — has consistently performed well with the USMNT regardless of his situation at club level. At the Americans' most recent camp, last November, Reyna scored minutes into an eventual 2-1 win over Paraguay. The U.S. opens its 2026 World Cup schedule against the Paraguayans on June 12 in Los Angeles.

Gio Reyna has the chance to impress at the March friendlies. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

USA players will report to Georgia's capital on Sunday, after their club games in MLS and overseas this weekend.

Hawaii-born center back Noahkai Banks, 19, was not included despite appearing in 21 Bundesliga matches with Augsburg in 2025-26. Banks, a dual citizen who is also eligible to represent four-time World Cup champion Germany, has not yet committed to either nation. The absence of Banks and Dest missing potentially opened the door for defenders Joe Scally and Auston Trusty to rejoin the USA for its last camp before the World Cup team assembles ahead of the 48-team tournament.

For healthy players who were not included this month, time is clearly running out. That list includes keepers Jonathan Klinsmann and Patrick Schulte, Holstein Kiel fullback John Tolkin, Club America winger Alex Zendejas, Atalanta midfielder Yunus Musah and Toronto FC forward Josh Sargent. Musah and Sargent both started the USA's World Cup opener four years ago.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

What is the USA's Schedule for the 2026 World Cup?