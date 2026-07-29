USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Signs New Deal Through 2030 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino is running it back with the U.S. men's national team.

The 54-year-old Argentine will return as the USA's manager, signing a new deal that will see him in charge through the 2030 World Cup, U.S. Soccer announced on Monday.

Pochettino, who took over in the fall of 2024, will aim for his second World Cup with the Stars and Stripes after leading the tournament co-hosts to a round of 16 appearance this summer.

Speaking to a small group of national reporters from his home in Barcelona just before the news became official, Pochettino said that the USSF's desire to retain him even before the tournament began was a factor in the decision to return for four more years.

"They really believed in us before the start of the World Cup," he said. "That is important, that they saw the value in us, and then because I really believe that this is an exciting situation and moment for soccer in the USA."

The U.S. won its group with victories over Paraguay and Australia. A last-second defeat to Türkiye didn't deter things for the team as it rebounded with a round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. But a resounding 4-1 loss to Belgium with a spot for the quarterfinals on the line soured what had been a memorable run.

Now Pochettino will take aim at tournaments such as the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup and possibly the 2028 Copa América, which could once again see the U.S. as hosts. That would then lead to the 2030 World Cup, which will be mainly hosted by three countries – Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

Unlike in 2026, when the U.S. hosted the World Cup, the team will have to qualify for the next one. Bringing in new players will be key.

"We have the experience and the knowledge about all the players that were working with us," Pochettino said. "I think it's so exciting to see not only the players that we already worked with, but also for the players that we'll give the possibility to perform and to be part of the next process."

Prior to joining the USA, Pochettino had numerous high-profile managerial positions in Europe. He led Tottenham Hotspur to the 2019 Champions League final, losing to Liverpool, before managing Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

As a player, he represented his native Argentina at the 2002 World Cup and played for clubs such as PSG and Spanish side Espanyol – another team he'd later coach.