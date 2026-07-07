Where To Find The USA's Stars After Their 2026 FIFA World Cup Exit

A tournament run that the entire country rallied behind, the United States 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign will go down as nothing short of memorable.

In their trek to a Group D win, the USA started off hot with a dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay. Aside from their 3-2 loss to Türkiye, the United States' six points set the stage for their round of 32 matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina, in which they won in a thrilling 2-0 win.

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However, their chase towards USA World Cup history came to an end after a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16. Looking past the loss, their young and talented roster is already something to look forward to in the next World Cup.

What's up next for the star players of the United States after their World Cup run?

Folarin Balogun became a United States hero with his goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina to lead them to a round of 16 berth. Despite his red card ruling that was supposed to leave him sidelined with a one-game suspension, FIFA ruled him eligible to play after review. Balogun is currently under contract with AS Monaco, but could be on the move to another club this summer.

Forward Christian Pulisic entered the tournament with high expectations to deliver his goalscoring heroics, but was held back due to a lingering calf injury. Pulisic finished his tournament campaign with just one assist and zero goals. Pulisic is currently playing for AC Milan in Italy.

His free-kick goal against Bosnia put the United States on blast and became one of USA's most memorable goals of the tournament. The best part? He did it again against Belgium. Tillman currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Making his World Cup debut for the United States, Mckennie started all five matches for the USA and was one of their most productive and reliable midfielders. Mckennie has played for Juventus since 2020, with a brief career with Leeds United on loan in 2023 for 6 months, and returned to Juventus in July 2023.

Returning to his second World Cup with the Stars and Stripes, Tyler Adams was a force in the midfield this tournament. Currently, Adams plays for AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, but clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Adams ahead of the summer transfer window.

Along with Sergiño Dest on the right side, Robinson's talent complimented the work he did on the left side as a winger. Robinson plays for Fulham in England.

Despite being questionable heading into the USA's group stage games with an ankle injury, Richards became an achor in the defense alongside defender Tim Ream this World Cup. Richards currently plays for Crystal Palace in England.

Sergiño Dest was routinely seen dominating the right side as a winger, and created countless opportunities in the attacking end. Dest currently plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

A veteran for the U.S. men's national team, Ream represented the USA as captain for his second consecutive tournament. Ream currently plays in the MLS with Charlotte FC.

The youngest player in the United States starting lineup at 21 years old, defender Alex Freeman quickly became a vital piece to the Stars and Stripes back line. Freeman recently signed with Villarreal this past January after four years with Orlando City in MLS.

Matt Freese took over the starting position over incumbent Matt Turner this tournament and recorded eight saves, allowed five goals and had three clean sheets. Freese is currently with New York City FC.

Gio Reyna's World Cup debut saw a flawless outside-of-the-foot goal to make it 4-1 over Paraguay in the USA's opening group stage match. Reyna currently plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Pepi stepped in for Pulisic in the starting lineup when his calf injury lingered during the group stage game against Australia, and his 75 minutes helped USA clinch a 2-0 win. Pepi currently plays for PSV Eindhoven but has been linked with a move to Premier League side Fulham.