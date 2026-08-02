USA's Gio Reyna Set to Join French Club Strasbourg On Permanent Deal

American midfielder Gio Reyna is set to join French club Strasbourg from Borussia Mönchengladbach in a permanent transfer, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Ligue 1 club, backed by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo, has agreed to a deal worth €3 million for the 23-year-old United States international.

Gio Reyna's move to Strasbourg comes on the heels of an inconsistent 2025-26 campaign in Germany, where he struggled to earn regular minutes at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder logged just over 500 Bundesliga minutes across 19 league appearances, managing a single goal.

Despite his sporadic club role, Mauricio Pochettino named him to the USA's 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup where Reyna featured in all five matches for the Americans.

The son of former US captain Claudio Reyna capped off his second World Cup tournament by scoring in a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in the opener.

Now, Reyna shifts his focus to France, joining a Strasbourg side coming off an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Backed by Chelsea owners BlueCo, Strasbourg provides Reyna, the move represents a chance to earn minutes and re-establish himself as an option for USA moving toward the 2030 World Cup.