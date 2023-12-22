United States Vincent Cavin hired as assistant to USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter Published Dec. 22, 2023 11:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

CHICAGO — Vincent Cavin was hired Friday as an assistant to U.S. men's head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The 48-year-old Cavin had been with the Swiss soccer association as an assistant coach on the men's national team since 2014.

Cavin joins a staff that includes assistant coaches B.J. Callaghan and Mikey Varas and goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte.

[Transfer window preview: 9 USMNT players that could change clubs in January]

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Copa América

share