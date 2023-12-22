United States
Vincent Cavin hired as assistant to USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter
United States

Vincent Cavin hired as assistant to USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter

Published Dec. 22, 2023 11:49 a.m. ET

CHICAGO — Vincent Cavin was hired Friday as an assistant to U.S. men's head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The 48-year-old Cavin had been with the Swiss soccer association as an assistant coach on the men's national team since 2014.

Cavin joins a staff that includes assistant coaches B.J. Callaghan and Mikey Varas and goalkeeper coach Fabian Otte.

[Transfer window preview: 9 USMNT players that could change clubs in January]

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
Copa América
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: U.S. Soccer Federation refuses MLS attempt to pull top rosters from U.S. Open Cup

U.S. Soccer Federation refuses MLS attempt to pull top rosters from U.S. Open Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes