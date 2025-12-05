U.S. Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino Reacts to 'Difficult' World Cup Draw

We now know who the United States will have to go through next summer at the 2026 World Cup.

The consensus is that it was a good draw for the Americans, who are in Group D, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino doesn't want his players thinking that. The U.S. has been paired with Australia (drawn by American soccer hero Shaquille O'Neal) and Paraguay, while the third team will be determined in March in a playoff tournament between four European teams. It will be one of Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo or Romania.

Pochettino was in Washington for the draw on Friday, and he joined the FOX broadcast after the draw to say his team cannot be overconfident heading into the tournament.

"We need to build our journey step by step," Pochettino told Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry and Rob Stone on FOX, "And we need to prepare. When we start to play — I think the 12th of June — like it’s the last game, like it’s the last opportunity, like it’s the final of the World Cup.

"That needs to be our mindset."

The Americans will be favored to win Group D over Paraguay and Australia, although Turkey and Slovakia have noteworthy names playing at big clubs throughout Europe. Neither will be an easy out, regardless of the home-field advantage that Pochettino's team will also have.

Regardless of the opponent, Pochettino's message is that the Americans will have to be at their best to beat any team next summer.

"My message to the players is: ‘We need to compete better than Paraguay. That is going to be difficult. Australia is going to be difficult, and the team that is going to join us will be difficult,'" he said.

The United States avoided any noteworthy teams in the draw, and most fans are happy to be facing Australia and Paraguay instead of some of the other big-name countries in the tournament.

Pochettino is eager to avoid his players thinking that.

"That’s the wrong mindset," Pochettino said. "We need to be strong in our belief, keep improving, thinking big, of course, and to go and to win the World Cup.

"… These guys are going to be really tough."

