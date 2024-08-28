Several Uruguay players suspended for Copa América brawl, including Darwin Nuñez

National Football League
Updated Aug. 28, 2024 12:14 p.m. ET

South American soccer body CONMEBOL suspended on Wednesday several Uruguayan internationals due to incidents at the Copa América semi-final against Colombia in July.

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez will be out for five Uruguay fixtures, while Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four matches. Mathías Olivera, Ronald Araújo and José Maria Giménez will miss three games apiece.

Uruguay’s next games in World Cup qualifying will be as host to Paraguay on Sept. 6 and four days later at Venezuela. Núñez will also miss the matches against Peru and Ecuador in October and the home game with Colombia in November.

The incident took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with Uruguay players involved in a brawl with fans after their team lost 1-0 to Colombia. Núñez will also pay a fine of $20,000, Bentancur $16,000 and Olivera, Araujo and Giménez $12,000 each.

Seven other Uruguay players will also pay a fine of $5,000 apiece.

Giménez told journalists after the incident the team were trying to protect their families from Colombian supporters.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

