United States vs Uruguay: How to Watch, Prediction, Friendly Preview

The United States and Uruguay square off in an international friendly today. The Uruguayans, led by Marcelo Bielsa, have been on a strong run, remaining unbeaten in their last five matches. They secured a 0-0 draw against Mexico in their last outing, showcasing their defensive prowess. The USMNT, on the other hand, is dealing with injuries, missing key players like Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

The USMNT has shown improvement under Mauricio Pochettino, extending their unbeaten run to five games against World Cup-bound teams. However, they were thrashed by Uruguay in their last meeting at the 2024 Copa América, losing 0-1. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch United States vs Uruguay

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: TNT, Peacock

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Germany vs. Slovakia Highlights | UEFA World Cup Qualifying | Fox Soccer Check out the best moments from this UEFA FIFA World Cup Qualifying matchup between Germany and Slovakia.

United States vs Uruguay Odds & Predictions

Urugauy is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds:

Uruguay is the team to back in their international friendly against the United States today. Given Uruguay's defensive strength and the USMNT's injury issues, a low-scoring game is likely. The prediction is that Uruguay will edge the USMNT in a tight contest.

Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

USA

11/15: vs Paraguay (Win, 2-1)

10/14: vs Australia (Win, 2-1)

10/10: vs Ecuador (Draw, 1-1)

9/9: vs Japan (Win, 2-0)

9/6: vs South Korea (Loss, 2-0)

Uruguay

11/15: at Mexico (Draw, 0-0)

10/13: at Uzbekistan (Win, 2-1)

10/10: vs Dominican Republic (Win, 1-0)

9/9: at Chile (Draw, 0-0)

9/4: vs Peru (Win, 3-0)

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.