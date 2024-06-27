United States United States vs. Panama: Everything you need to know, how to watch Updated Jun. 27, 2024 5:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States men's national team will continue its CONMEBOL Copa América campaign on Thursday with a match against Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. We've put together everything you need to know before the ball gets rolling!

How to watch United States vs. Panama

The match will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Get to know the USMNT

[FULL GUIDE HERE] New to the U.S. men's national team? No worries — FOX Sports put together a comprehensive player-by-player guide for all 23 players that were called up for Copa América , with player bios by FOX Sports' soccer reporters Doug McIntyre and Laken Litman

The U.S., which is competing as a guest team, qualified for Copa América by winning its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals series over Trinidad & Tobago 4-2 on aggregate in November.

This is the United States' fifth Copa América appearance. It has advanced past the group stage in two of its previous four Copas, finishing fourth in both of those runs.

USA 2024 is the Americans' second time hosting the Copa América (2016). The last time they hosted, they topped their group with Colombia Costa Rica and Paraguay

In its four Copa appearances, the United States has lost its opening game three times, with its only opening win (before this year) coming in 1995 against Chile

The U.S. is ranked 11th overall by FIFA and first by CONCACAF.

Gregg Berhalter will lead the United States into another international competition after leading them during the 2022 World Cup, where they advanced to the Round of 16 and lost to the Netherlands 3-1.

At the continental level, Berhalter has won three trophies: the 2021 Gold Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League twice (2020, 2024).

The USA has an automatic bid to the 2026 World Cup as the hosts, and Berhalter's contract runs through 2026. Berhalter has a record of 43W-13D-15L as USA's head coach.

Panama scouting report

Panama has appeared in one prior Copa América, crashing out in the 2016 group stage after winning its opening game, but conceding 10 goals in three games. It qualified for Copa América 2024 by winning its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals series over Costa Rica 6-1 on aggregate in November.

Panama qualified for its first and only World Cup in 2018 and lost all three of its matches to Belgium England and Tunisia . It conceded 11 goals and scored two. It did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA has Panama ranked 43rd overall and CONCACAF has it ranked third.

Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla has 58 games with Panama at the age of 25 and has already shown that he's a midfield engine for the new Panamanian generation. Despite losing the 2023 Gold Cup final, Carrasquilla was given the golden ball award for the best player at the tournament.

Éric Davis is one of Panama's five players that was on the 2018 World Cup squad. He's in his first Copa América, but captained Panama in the matchup against Uruguay . He was one of six Panamanians to create a chance against Uruguay.

Anibal Godoy was set to captain the Panamanian national team, but was ruled out on June 18 due to an injury to his left leg suffered in a friendly defeat against Paraguay. He was one of the team's most experienced players with 139 appearances.

Edgar Bárcenas will likely captain the team after Godoy's injury. He has 88 appearances for the Panamanians and has scored nine goals. He played in all six matches during that 2023 Gold Cup run, scoring twice.

