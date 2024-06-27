United States
United States vs. Panama: Everything you need to know, how to watch
Updated Jun. 27, 2024 5:49 p.m. ET
The United States men's national team will continue its CONMEBOL Copa América campaign on Thursday with a match against Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. We've put together everything you need to know before the ball gets rolling!
How to watch United States vs. Panama
The match will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Get to know the USMNT
- New to the U.S. men's national team? No worries — FOX Sports put together a comprehensive player-by-player guide for all 23 players that were called up for Copa América, with player bios by FOX Sports' soccer reporters Doug McIntyre and Laken Litman. [FULL GUIDE HERE]
- The U.S., which is competing as a guest team, qualified for Copa América by winning its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals series over Trinidad & Tobago 4-2 on aggregate in November.
- This is the United States' fifth Copa América appearance. It has advanced past the group stage in two of its previous four Copas, finishing fourth in both of those runs.
- USA 2024 is the Americans' second time hosting the Copa América (2016). The last time they hosted, they topped their group with Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.
- In its four Copa appearances, the United States has lost its opening game three times, with its only opening win (before this year) coming in 1995 against Chile.
- The U.S. is ranked 11th overall by FIFA and first by CONCACAF.
- Gregg Berhalter will lead the United States into another international competition after leading them during the 2022 World Cup, where they advanced to the Round of 16 and lost to the Netherlands 3-1.
- At the continental level, Berhalter has won three trophies: the 2021 Gold Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League twice (2020, 2024).
- The USA has an automatic bid to the 2026 World Cup as the hosts, and Berhalter's contract runs through 2026. Berhalter has a record of 43W-13D-15L as USA's head coach.
Panama scouting report
- Panama has appeared in one prior Copa América, crashing out in the 2016 group stage after winning its opening game, but conceding 10 goals in three games. It qualified for Copa América 2024 by winning its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals series over Costa Rica 6-1 on aggregate in November.
- Panama qualified for its first and only World Cup in 2018 and lost all three of its matches to Belgium, England and Tunisia. It conceded 11 goals and scored two. It did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
- FIFA has Panama ranked 43rd overall and CONCACAF has it ranked third.
- Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla has 58 games with Panama at the age of 25 and has already shown that he's a midfield engine for the new Panamanian generation. Despite losing the 2023 Gold Cup final, Carrasquilla was given the golden ball award for the best player at the tournament.
- Éric Davis is one of Panama's five players that was on the 2018 World Cup squad. He's in his first Copa América, but captained Panama in the matchup against Uruguay. He was one of six Panamanians to create a chance against Uruguay.
- Anibal Godoy was set to captain the Panamanian national team, but was ruled out on June 18 due to an injury to his left leg suffered in a friendly defeat against Paraguay. He was one of the team's most experienced players with 139 appearances.
- Edgar Bárcenas will likely captain the team after Godoy's injury. He has 88 appearances for the Panamanians and has scored nine goals. He played in all six matches during that 2023 Gold Cup run, scoring twice.
Editor's picks
- Christian Pulisic leads the USMNT with 68 appearances and 29 goals. At the club level, Pulisic is coming off his best season statistically, with 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions with Italian giants AC Milan. Read Laken Litman's profile on Pulisic's growth as a leader.
- Antonee "Jedi" Robinson is a dynamic left back who has cemented his spot in that position for the United States, having made 43 appearances for his country. Robinson was recognized as Fulham's Player of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign. Read Doug McIntyre's exclusive interview with Jedi.
- What is the best prop bet to place on USA-Panama? Chris "The Bear" Fallica shares his personal picks.
- Despite criticism from Argentina's men's national team, Gregg Berhalter said the field in Atlanta is in "very good condition" ahead of the United States' matchup with Panama.
- How different is the experience of playing in Copa América compared to other major international soccer tournaments? Doug McIntyre spoke to members of four different U.S. Copa América squads to get an oral history of the United States' place in the historic tournament.
- How far will the U.S. go in the tournament? Alexi Lalas gives his round-by-round predictions for Copa América.
- This group of young players has been heralded as the United States' Golden Generation, but would any of them make the USMNT's All-Time XI? Doug McIntyre picks his squad.
- What does the USMNT's best XI at Copa América look like? Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, Doug McIntyre and Laken Litman make their picks.
All stats courtesy of FOX Sports Research.
